Imanaga And Cubs Will Take Opener Against Dodgers

Dodgers vs. Cubs, 7:40 ET

The baseball season doesn't even have 30 games completed for teams, but I feel like some matchups are happening over and over again. We have some teams playing basically their entire season series against each other within the first few weeks of the game. I wonder if that is so divisional teams have to face each other more down the stretch? It would be a cool idea if it were. These two teams, the Dodgers and Cubs, start another series. It will be the sixth and seventh games (and last) for the season in 26 or fewer games for the teams.

The Dodgers started the season looking superhuman as if no one would be able to beat them. I think we all knew eventually they would cool off a bit. The pitching staff will be a question mark as it hasn't seemed like they can stay healthy for years now. All the big name arms in the world mean nothing if they are all unavailable. They did start losing some games, and most of that has coincided with the road games taking place as they are 16-7 overall and just 6-5 away from Dodger Stadium. Looking to give them a chance here tonight against the Cubs is Dustin May. May is 1-1 with a 1.06 ERA and a 0.76 WHIP for the season. He hasn't faced a team that has a great lineup - aside from the Braves, but they were struggling significantly when May faced them. He's a talented pitcher, not trying to take anything away from him, but this will be a test. Cubs hitters haven't had much exposure to May going just 5-for-18 against him.

The Cubs are one of those clubs that could do anything from win the World Series this year to not make the playoffs and you probably wouldn't be surprised. They made a splash in the offseason by getting Kyle Tucker away from the Astros and that has worked out to this point. Like the Dodgers, they have some questions on their pitching staff, but overall, the team is pretty balanced. They have a surprisingly good defense, so if you're going to get runs on them, you need to string together hits rather than hope for an error. Shota Imanaga will be the guy trying to avoid hits for the Cubs. Imanaga has been phenomenal since joining Chicago last year. This season, he is 2-1 with a 2.22 ERA and a 0.99 WHIP. He did face the Dodgers already this season, going four hitless innings (he did walk four batters). Overall, Dodgers hitters are batting just .176 against him in 51 at-bats.

Both starters look really good to start the season. This isn't the first time May has seen action in the rotation as he was a big part last season. I'm not as sure that he can keep up this great work as I am about Imanaga. I also think the Cubs can take this game behind Imanaga and the fact that the Dodgers haven't found their road footing yet. Back the Cubs to win this one.

