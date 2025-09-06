Illinois Will Show Dominance Over Duke

Illinois at Duke, 12:00 ET

Football has been back for a full week now, and we are entering Week 2. I suppose technically, this is the third week of College Football's return if you want to count Week 0. Regardless of when it starts, we should all be pumped up that it is back. The first week was entertaining with some crazy upsets, and getting some overreactions as usual to start the season. Week 2 will bring more of that, but more than anything, I'm hoping to win all of my plays. Today, we start with the Illinois Fighting Illini taking on the Duke Blue Devils.

Illinois started their campaign with a win over Western Illinois with little to no issue. In that game, Illinois won by almost 50, allowing just a field go to their opponent. Before all of you Illinois fans out there start praising this team and booking tickets for the College Football Playoffs, Western Illinois isn't expected to be a very good team. This was basically a warm-up game for the team. I'm not trying to take anything away from Illinois, they did what they were supposed to and crushed their opponent. Quarterback Luke Altmyer looked great, throwing for 217 yards, and three touchdowns. He even completed 17 of his 21 attempts. On the ground, the team racked up 209 yards and another three touchdowns on 37 rushing attempts. To cap it off, Hank Beatty was able to get a punt return for a touchdown. The only thing that went wrong for Illinois was they missed a field goal.

Duke also started their year with a win, also against a relatively inferior opponent. The Blue Devils were able to grab a win over Elon, beating them by almost 30 points. Duke started a bit slow in the game, specifically on offense. They only had a field goal in the first quarter, and just one rushing touchdown in the second quarter. The teams went to halftime tied at 10. It seemed like new starting quarterback Darian Mensah finally got into a groove in the third quarter, putting up two touchdown passes. He added another passing touchdown in the fourth quarter and Duke broke the game open with another rushing touchdown and a punt return TD of their own. For the game, Mensah ended up tossing 389 yards and three touchdowns on 27 of 34 attempts. Their running game took a bit of a backseat with only 25 attempts, and they had 159 yards and two touchdowns.