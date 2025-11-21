I'll Take The Points And Fade Florida State

Florida State vs. North Carolina State, 8:00 ET

It has been said that we are in a golden era of television. I am not sure I would agree with the statement, but the idea of it, I can certainly get behind. There is certainly more content to consume than ever before. There is probably even more good content than before, but there is also a lot of garbage available. You need 20 streaming services to figure out which show or movie you actually want to watch, and there are a bunch of people telling you what’s great to watch and what stinks, but few are reliable. One constant for me is always sports. Sure, you’re going to get some brutal games, but there is nothing like the surprises that sports brings you. The storylines at each school, conference, league, with players, etc. all of that brings me an unmatched level of entertainment. I’m ready to once again be entertained in this game between Florida State and North Carolina State.

Florida State has had one of the crazier runs over the last three years than almost anyone else in college football. It actually might make more sense if it was a television show because of the twists, turns, and upside downs, that we have gotten from the Seminoles. Two years ago, in 2023, their season was fantastic, they went 13-0 and 8-0 in conference play. They didn’t make the playoffs – a group of four at the time – and had to face Georgia in the Orange Bowl. They lost that game 63-3, but most of the players refused to play because they were screwed out of the playoffs. They were highly ranked to start last year, with expectations that they could make the expanded playoffs. They went 2-10 for the season. This was not a result of their quarterback going down or one significant injury. They were just awful. This year, with lower expectations, they opened the season with a big win over Alabama. They made the Crimson Tide look terrible, beating them 31-17. The next week, they were in the rankings and won 77-3 over East Texas A&M, which isn’t a huge accomplishment, but it made people at least look at them a bit more favorably. They followed that with another big win over Kent State. Then, a double overtime loss to Virginia, a loss to Miami, a loss to Pittsburgh, and a loss to Stanford. Their season was once again over. They have won two of their past three games, but they have lost all three road games this season, so I don’t have a ton of hope for them here.

North Carolina State hasn’t had the same strange history as Florida State. Most people probably don’t even really pay attention to their football program, if we are being honest. They are 5-5 for the season and just 2-4 in conference play. Their wins in conference are against Wake Forest and a shocking victory over Georgia Tech. They did beat Virginia early in the season as well, so it isn’t like this team is completely terrible. However, they have also dropped games to Duke, Virginia Tech, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, and Miami. In the majority of those contests, they have not looked all that impressive. Their offense does seem to have a nice passing attack, with their quarterback CJ Bailey averaging 253 yards per game through the air. He does turn the ball over a bit too often with nine interceptions. Considering he is just a sophomore, I could see him improving quite a bit, or maybe taking a shot at the transfer portal and seeing if he can find a better team to showcase him.

This will be a good opportunity for people to get their eyes on Bailey as it will be on ESPN. I think this should be a game that North Carolina State gets a realistic shot at winning. Florida State has been bad on the road, and outside of the one game against Alabama, I wouldn’t really call them all that impressive. North Carolina State has certainly had their share of issues with winning games against good teams, but I don’t classify Florida State as a good team. The line is moving in favor of the Seminoles if that bothers you at all, but I’ll take the points with the Wolfpack here and sprinkle their moneyline.