Ice Cold Baseball Bets Have Yankees Going Back To LA

Dodgers vs. Yankees, 8:08 ET

I'm no quitter. I really shouldn't even write about the World Series at this point considering I've lost all four of my plays on the Series and likely will lose the futures including the MVP and overall winner of the series. If there is any silver lining for me, it is that when I wrote down player props yesterday, they cashed. I just said I was being scared to not give out a pick on the game and going with a player prop, so I played it wrong. Here's the best advice, and you don't even need to read the full article: Don't bet what I'm betting on this series. If you want to know what it is today between the Dodgers and Yankees, read below.

This isn't the first time I've lost four baseball games in a row. However, I actually don't remember losing four in a row all season. I certainly had losing weeks and stretches where I struggled. Now that there is only one game being played and it is the most important series of the year, it is a little more glaring that I can't pick a winner to save my bankroll a bit. A word in my defense though - I'm 3-0 in hockey, I've been doing very well in NBA plays, and football has been solid enough for the most part. Even most of the playoffs have been fine for baseball, but this World Series is really taking a toll on my pocketbook. I picked the Dodgers yesterday and after jumping out to an early lead on another Freddie Freeman homer, the bullpen game backfired, allowing the Yankees bats to wake up. Coincidentally, Freeman to score over 0.5 runs was one of my player props I had on the list yesterday at +140. I didn't bet it because I was a bit concerned that if he didn't hit a homer, he wouldn't be running much due to his ankle. When you're going bad, you talk yourself out of good bets, unfortunately. There has been a lot of talk about it being a mistake for Dodgers manager Dave Roberts to throw a bullpen game yesterday. With the results, I suppose you can be critical of him. I didn't hate the decision, but it does cause a bit of an issue from here. Now you have a lot of used arms in the pen for the rest of the series. You also have woken up the Yankees bats. Does it carry over?

One other note about yesterday, the two Yankees fans that pried the ball out of Betts hands are scumbags and shouldn't be allowed back in the stadium ever. It wasn't just that they were trying to get a foul ball, the one guy wouldn't let go of Betts glove, and the other actually grabbed onto Betts other hand. It is unacceptable. Tonight, we have a better pitching matchup with Jack Flaherty going for the Dodgers and Gerrit Cole going for the Yankees. This is a rematch of the first game of the series. In the first game of the series, Flaherty pitched 5.1 innings and allowed two earned runs while striking out six hitters. He has been listed as day-to-day ever since. The two earned runs came as a result of Giancarlo Stanton putting the ball to the moon and giving the Yankees a 2-1 lead in the game. It was rather short-lived lived and we know Game 1 ended with the first-ever walk-off grand slam. As far as Cole, he was great in his outing for New York in Game 1.

In this game, I expect a bit more of a pitcher's duel, but I really wouldn't be surprised to see the Yankees turn it on a bit and send this back to Los Angeles. The team got production from virtually everyone in the lineup yesterday. However, you can't really count on grand slams on either side. You also probably shouldn't count on Freddie Freeman hitting yet another homer, but I'm not going to bet against it at this point. My pick for the game is Yankees with a lean toward the over. Mostly because I think Cole is the better pitcher, Flaherty seems a bit banged up, and the Dodgers bullpen has been taxed now. I'm going to take the Yankees -1 instead of the moneyline as it is a bit higher than I like to play.

