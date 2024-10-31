I Must Be Crazy To Back This Team Again

Texans vs. Jets, 8:15 ET

This has been a wild football season and we are entering the week where we should mark at least halfway complete for every team in the league. We've learned a lot about certain teams and other we are still trying to figure out. The NFL has seen some trades for contenders and some other teams looking for any spark they can find to make an impact. We've got Thursday Night Football to look forward to with the Texans taking on the Jets to kick off Week 9 of the NFL season.

The Texans are hurting right now. No, their record is fine, they are 6-2, but just 2-2 away from their home field. The issue is that they are without their two best receivers, and they've struggled to run the ball part of the season. Sure, Joe Mixon being hurt for a portion of the year slowed that facet of the game down. Since his return he has three straight 100 yard games and actually has 100 yards in all four of his games with 10 or more carries this season. The one game it didn't happen in he was injured. I would guess that he won't have a ton of running room. His rushing prop is pretty high at over 80 yards, depending on where you're looking, but the volume, and success, has certainly been there. The issue is that the Texans are hurting badly right now. They won't have Stefon Diggs, and they won't have Nico Collins for this game. That leaves a very thin wide receiving core. I think the Jets defense, which has played fairly well despite the losses on the record can limit the productivity of the Texans.

On the Jets side, I said this a few weeks ago, but they absolutely need to get a win. 11-6, if they were to win their remaining games, should probably get them into the playoffs. The schedule isn't exactly easy from here, but they could be .500 by the time they face Miami on December 8th, and, realistically, they could win their next seven games. The problem is they should've beaten the Patriots and probably should've beaten the Steelers if you look at those matchups on paper. Something isn't clicking for the Jets and there isn't one clear solution. The thought was that by bringing in Davante Adams, the offense would look better - nope. The running game for the Jets has been absent for the entire season. They don't have the excuse of not having their lead back in a few games like the Texans do. This isn't an easy Houston offense, either. This defense is aggressive, finds ways to force you into bad throws, and keeps their team in most games.

I can't really tell you that the numbers or eye test back the Jets in this game, but I do. I think the Jets will make some much needed adjustments, even in a short week, and win this game. The Texans have won more close games, but they aren't winning these games looking like a dominant team, and sometimes, when you travel, and have a short week it can be too much to overcome. I like the Jets in this one and think they cover the short spread. I also like the under 43.5 or 42.5 as I think both teams slow the game down and their defenses shine in this one.