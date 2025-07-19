I Hit The MLB All-Star MVP, Can We Do The Same In The WNBA?

Team Collier vs. Team Clark, 8:30 ET

I don't know how much TikTok you watch, but if you're into sports and you watch TikTok, and you're reading an article about the WNBA All-Star Game, the chances are you've seen clips of the Studbudz live streaming for 72 hours, the WNBA All-Star Game festivities. If you haven't go search for them and watch the content. It is actually pretty funny, interesting, and surprisingly pleasant. There doesn't seem to be the hatred among players that the media has narrated, and it is bringing a positive light to the league. We can only hope this game continues that momentum and it also brings some positive return to our pocketbooks.

Team Collier is led by Napheesa Collier - hence the name. About a week or two ago, the teams were drafted by Collier and Catilin Clark. This isn't a new concept, I think the NHL did this first then the NBA followed suit and the WNBA has done it for a few years, excluding last year where the All-Stars played against Team USA. For Collier, she took Paige Bueckers, Skylar Diggins, Allisha Gray, Kayla McBride, Nneke Ohwumkike, Kelsey Plum, Angel Reese, Breanna Stewart, Alyssa Thomas, and teammate (also half of the Studbudz duo) Courtney Williams. This team has some scorers, including Bueckers who has recently looked more and more comfortable playing in games. She also seems more accepted than Clark was last year, but that's a different story. We've seen a lot of these women in All-Star Games before, and frankly most of them treat this like the exhibition it is. There isn't much defense, there are a lot of long shots, and jogging up and down the court. It isn't a knock, most All-Star Games are stupid in sports. Baseball is the only one that seems competitive and that one is only good once every decade.

Team Clark is going to be without their headliner as Caitlin is sitting out of the game. She was injured and had to be replaced. It is a bigger disappointment because this game is in Indiana, but the team should be fine without her anyway. The rest of this team is Aliyah Boston, Sonia Citron, Sabrina Ionescu, Kiki IriaFen, Brionna Jones, Kelsey Mitchell, Brittney Sykes, Kayla Thornton, Gabby Williams, A'ja Wilson, and Jackie Young. The height on the team is solid, but I think the plan was for this to be a guard heavy team that ran up and down the court launching the ball. Not only could Clark shoot from deep, so can Ionescu. I am most intrigued by Mitchell as she arguably has been the best scorer on the Fever this season and last. It wouldn't surprise me at all to see her get the MVP.

I'm going to throw out a few picks here. I do think the better team is Collier's, but I'm not sure that really matters. Team USA was better than Team WNBA last season, but Arike Ogunbowale went nuclear and won the game almost single-handedly. I probably won't play a side. The total for the game is 258.5. We've seen the game go over that total exactly twice in the history of the All-Star Game. This is the 21st All-Star Game and the under 258.5 would've hit 19 times. One time the over cashed by just the hook, and that took overtime. In fairness the most recent All-Star Game with this format did go over, but I'll back the under here. Even watching the videos, most of the players are at clubs and drinking all night. They aren't going to play hard in this game. They need to score over 6.5 points per minute. There will be stretches where the pace will be good, and others where they will jack up terrible threes and miss. Also, I'm taking Kelsey Mitchell for MVP at +1200 and Bueckers at +1400.