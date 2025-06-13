I Have A (Bet On The) Dream

Sky vs. Dream, 7:30 ET

It hasn't been the best WNBA season I've had, but it is still early. The thing about the WNBA that you don't get with a ton of other leagues is that they play each other over and over again. There are something like 40 games for each team, and with so few teams, you're facing the same teams constantly. That's a good thing for data, but it also changes as some teams are better at making adjustments than others. Let's see what team we can do in this game with the Sky taking on the Dream.

Most of the conversation around the Chicago Sky revolves around Angel Reese and people hating her. I'll be the first to tell you I don't think she is as bad of a basketball player as people make it seem, but she also isn't as good of a player as some people want you to believe she is. I've met her a couple of times and she actually is a really nice person. Her persona has a bit of arrogance around her, but so do a lot of athletes. She really isn't like that when the cameras and microphones aren't locked in on her. The biggest problem on this team isn't Reese. It seems that they have no real plan for the team. Their point guard, Courtney Vandersloot, just tore her ACL, so now they have no point guard. They have some veterans on the club, but no real superstar. They didn't even really draft a difference maker for the team. I was thinking that Hailey Van Lith was going to get a bit more run, but she hasn't had much impact or really opportunity. At just 2-6, it does feel like they should be better than they are, and some of that is certainly game planning.

The Dream are a team that should probably compete for a playoff spot this season. This was a team that underwent a revamp this offseason, bringing in some big-name players who can fit in almost any system. One of them, Brittney Griner, also received a lot of attention in her career for off-court stuff as well. There are a lot of talented players on this roster, but it isn't super deep. Make no mistake this is not a team that will compete for a championship unless some other team experiences injuries. They are a good team that has four players averaging double-digits in scoring. They do turn the ball over a bit more than I'm comfortable with, though. One of the bigger strengths that they have is their rebounding, which is also a strength of the Sky, so both kind of negate the other.

This is the first matchup between the two teams this season. The Sky have two wins this year, and both of them came against the Dallas Wings. The Dream have a bit confusing of a loss to the Sun recently, but they should be able to overcome that one. They don't really blow out many teams, but they have won two of their past four victories by 19 and 24 points. The Sky have lost games by 19, 27, 5, 13, 25, and 35 this season. The one loss of five points came right before they finally got a win. The Dream will be able to win this one by margin, and the Sky will probably beat the Sun on Sunday. This is not the one for them to keep close.