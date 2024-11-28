I Can't Believe I'm Taking The Points With This Team

Giants vs. Cowboys, 4:30 ET

I know that certain teams play every year and that there is a lot of tradition valued in professional sports. However, it does probably make sense for some teams to be flexed out of certain games. Do we really need to see the Dallas Cowboys playing on Thanksgiving? I mean, do you actually want them playing against the New York Giants? I just don't get it. Alas, this is what we have, and that doesn't mean we have to bet on it, but what else do we have going on during Thanksgiving?

The Giants come into the game with their 2-9 record and looking like they are going to spend most of their time scouting the college ranks instead of thinking about anything on the professional field. I do think there is some talent on this roster, but they are still probably more than just a quarterback away from fielding a winner. They benched and cut Daniel Jones a little more than a week ago. Despite giving him a massive contract, the Giants didn't really give him much else. Sure, he had Saquon Barkely, but Barkley was injured and it seems like might not been used to the best of his ability now that we are seeing what he can do in Philadelphia. My point is, just because Jones is done, it doesn't mean the teams are automatically going to turn it around as if he was the only issue. The one thing I find encouraging, potentially, is that the Giants called each other out about effort after their most recent game, a trouncing at the hands of the Buccaneers. This could be a spark and give them the jolt needed to try and win this one against Dallas.

The Cowboys are 4-7, and sure you can try to blame their season on the fact that Dak Prescott is injured, but you'd be wrong. The Cowboys were terrible with Prescott under center and they remain terrible without him. Go ahead, yell at me and tell me how they are coming off of a win against Washington. That's fine with me. Dallas hasn't won a game in Dallas in the calendar year. They have no running game whatsoever, and their passing game outside of CeeDee Lamb is atrocious without Prescott. Even with Prescott if he didn't throw it to Lamb, it was pretty ineffective. I will hand it to the Dallas defense, they've been better than expected over the past couple of games. They've done a nice job of keeping games close at least.

This should be the ugliest game of the day, which is why we need a bet to give us something to enjoy. Something to pin our hopes on. I can't tell you this is the sharpest angle in the world, but simply put, the Giants suck at home, and are decent on the road. The same can be said about the Cowboys. They've been awful in Dallas and I don't think that changes here. I think we get a good effort out of the Giants. I'll take the points with them, as really this seems like a home field advantage spread and I don't think the Cowboys have that advantage.

