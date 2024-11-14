Hurts Insane Production Will Continue

Commanders vs. Eagles, 8:15 ET

I have to give the scheduling dude some props for his or her work on the NFL this season. Normally there are a ton of crap games on Thursday Night Football. This year it seems like we get much better quality. I'm sure they didn't know that the Commanders were going to be this good, but this is a huge game for both teams and could have a major impact on who wins the NFC East. The battle for the East likely won't outright win the division tonight with the Commanders taking on the Eagles, but it will certainly be worth the investment.

The Commanders come into this one with a 7-3 record. They've been the most pleasant surprise in all of football, led by rookie Jayden Daniels. Daniels was the second overall pick in the draft so it isn't a surprise that he is successful, but most people pointed to Caleb Williams as the best rookie in the draft and to this point Daniels has proved every one of them wrong. For the season, Daniels has thrown for just 9 touchdowns, but he is their leading rusher as well. His offensive contributions should also have him in consideration (he won't win) for the MVP award. Coming into this game, the Commanders are 3-2 over their past five games. It is very possible they could've gone 2-3 if it weren't for the miracle against the Bears. They lost last week to the Steelers and the other loss was against the Ravens. The other wins were against the Panthers and Giants, both of them are among the worst teams in the league. You can't really control your schedule, but they haven't beat anyone all that great. You can look at the win over Cincinnati or maybe Arizona as victories over potential playoff teams, but it is also possible neither of them make the playoffs.

The Eagles have been somewhat flying under the radar. They are 7-2 and seem to have corrected things since their early season bye week. After having a week off in Week 5, they have ran off five straight wins. Only two of those games have been decided by one score. Their offense has put up at least 20 points in all five games, and they have put up 28 points or more in four straight. Since I called out the Commanders for this, I should call out the Eagles as well - they haven't won against anyone exactly tough - with the exception of the Bengals - in their five games. They beat the Bengals relatively easily in their game. This team is pretty good offensively with Jalen Hurts taking care of the ball. After throwing four interceptions in his first four three games, he has only thrown one in his past six games. The biggest difference is that Hurts has scored 10 touchdowns on the ground this season with eight of them coming in the past four games. Eight rushing touchdowns in four games for a quarterback is insane.

The Commanders rushing defense isn't exactly good and the Eagles have a great combination of running options with Saquon Barkley and Hurts. I expect one of them to find the end zone as the first score for the Eagles. That isn't exactly clear or awesome handicapping. I think some sort of Same Game Parlay with them scoring a touchdown each is a good start. I'm going to back Hurts to find the end zone at -110. I also think the game will go over 48.5 points.

