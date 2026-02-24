Hurricanes Will Get Their Revenge Over Seminoles

Miami vs. Florida State, 9:00 ET

It was a great day for us on the college hardwood. I was able to grab wins in both of the games I played last night. They were premier games, too. So, even if you didn't want to bet them, they were entertaining games to watch. This game doesn't have the same caliber of teams, but that doesn't mean it won't be an enjoyable game. I've got a good look for tonight's game between Miami and Florida State.

Miami has been one of the better teams in the nation, but they aren't getting too much attention at the moment. They are not currently ranked, but they are certainly in contention to make it to the NCAA Tournament. For the year, the team is 21-6, with a 10-4 mark in the ACC. Their losses this season are against Florida, BYU, Clemson, Florida State, California, and Virginia. Florida is a talented team, and they lost by 14 points. The next one came against BYU, and they lost to them by 10 on a neutral site. Their first conference loss came against Clemson, another 10 point loss. They followed that by losing at home by two points to the same Seminoles team they face today. Their loss to Cal was another tough one as they dropped that game by one point as well. Miami couldn't escape Virginia on Saturday with a win, losing by three. So, do they have any good wins? They beat North Carolina, Wake Forest on the road, North Carolina State on the road, and a few other decent wins, but they do have just one win against a ranked team.

Florida State is not having the most impressive season, but they have been sneaky good at times. They are just 14-13 for the season, which is obviously pretty average, but is that a result of a tough schedule, bad games, or bad luck? It could be a combination of everything. There are too many teams they've lost against to list all of them here, but they've had a mixture of confusing losses and justifiable ones. They have dropped games to Florida, Houston, North Carolina, Duke, SMU, and Virginia. However, they've also lost to teams like Dayton, Wake Forest, and Georgia. They do have a couple of impressive wins on the schedule, though. They were able to beat California at home, and Virginia Tech and Clemson on the road. They are playing better lately, winning seven of thier past nine games.

This should be a decent matchup between the two teams. Florida State is probably in better form right now, but they have been wild this season. They haven't beaten many teams that you would find all that impressive, and they've lost a lot of games you'd expect them to lose. It is usually pretty hard for fairly even teams to beat a team twice. Miami lost their game at home to Florida State partially because they shot poorly from deep. The Seminoles weren't that much better, but they were better, and it proved to be the difference in the game. The books expect this game to be close, and I don't love how far down this total has gone because I think that favors Florida State, but I like Miami in this game. I think the Hurricanes had this one circled and will win this by five to ten points. Give me Miami -2.5.