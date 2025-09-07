Huge Rematch Set For Sunday Night Football

Ravens vs. Bills, 8:20 ET

We've reached the end of the Sunday football slate, and the NFL did us a favor by saving the best game of the Week for the last game of the night. I'm sure by the time this kicks off, we will have had bad beats, big wins, and a full day of fun. I can't wait to hear all of the over reactions and predictions from here, but before we get there, we have this and a Monday Night Game to enjoy. Tonight, we have the rematch between the Ravens and Bills of one of the best playoff games of the season from last year.

The Ravens enter with the same expectations that they had last year. Baltimore has championship or bust expectations, which you can make your own judgment if that is fair or not. Only one person can win the title, and while quarterbacks get most of the glory and blame, the Ravens quarterback seems to get more of the criticism than most. Lamar Jackson has won two MVPs and probably should've won the award again last season. The Ravens were great last year, ending the season at 12-5. They lost the first two games of last season, the first was against the Chiefs. If you remember that game, they had a toe on the back of the endzone, and it cost them a touchdown pass. Then they followed that with a loss to the Raiders at home, and the panic button was hit. Their other losses were to the Browns in a surprising defeat, to the Steelers, and then to the Eagles. Baltimore should still be one of the best all-around teams with a strong offense relying heavily on the ground game. Their defense might be very good and their secondary could be among the best in the league.

The Bills have the same exact expectations for the season, and anything short of a Super Bowl appearance will be looked at as a failure. The reality is that the Bills should be one of the favorites to win as they have the reigning MVP, and the only roadblock they've really experienced is the Chiefs. There are a lot of teams that can't conquer the Patrick Mahomes-Andy Reid combination. Still, Josh Allen doesn't seem to face the same criticism that Jackson faces. Nonetheless, the team has come up short, and they have to eventually get over the hump, or Allen will be looked at as one of the best to never win. Allen is able to dominate without having great weapons, but I think eventually that catches up with him. He is a talented runner, even if Jackson is probably more known for that. The Bills defense has been pretty solid overall, but this season I expect them to get even better with Joey Bosa in the mix.

Will the Ravens get their revenge here? The books certainly think so. The Bills are not a team that loses at home very often; in fact, they didn't lose at home last season. The Ravens were bounced from the playoffs by the Bills last time they were in this stadium. Just because Baltimore was eliminated doesn't mean they will win this one, though. They lost to the Chiefs on opening night last year after the Chiefs eliminated them the season before. I think this game goes over the total. These offenses can't be stopped, and we get much better weather than last year. I'd also expect Mark Andrews to have a nice game - look for overs on his props or an anytime touchdown play. Back the over and Andrews.