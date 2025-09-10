How To Take On The Brewers Vs Rangers Game

Brewers vs. Rangers, 2:35 ET

I ended up splitting my baseball games yesterday, which is pretty common for this season. The only good thing about this split was that the loss was on a plus money look so I didn't actually lose any money. It was just a complete wash of a day on the diamond. I have no problem with that, but I do have a problem with how it was lost. The Astros led for the majority of the game, allowed two in the bottom of the ninth to tie it up, and then another in the 10th to lose. I'm shifting over to another AL West team as the Rangers host the Brewers.

The Brewers are still one of the best teams in baseball and have a decent enough chance to win 100 games. For a team that you wouldn't think of as a top offense in the game, the Brewers have the best run differential in the Majors this year. They have a 6.5 lead in the division right now, ahead of the Cubs, and they have the best record in baseball, meaning that they will get home-field advantage for the entirety of the playoffs. The thing is that it might not even matter for the Brewers. They have been 20 games above .500 at home, but are also 12 games above the mark on the road. That is the best road record in the league, and it isn't particularly close. There are only five teams in the league with an above .500 mark on the road. Today they get to boost their road record with Freddy Peralta taking the mound. Peralta has stepped into the role of Ace this season with a 16-5 record (most in the league), a 2.50 ERA (4th in the league), and a 1.07 WHIP (14th in the league). He has been worse on the road this year, with four of the five losses coming in road starts, and he holds a 3.36 road ERA. Peralta has been solid against the Rangers in the past, holding Texas to a .229 average against him in 35 at-bats.

The Rangers are still fighting for a playoff spot, even if it seems a bit unlikely that they will make it. I know Texas has the pieces to get there, considering their rotation is stacked. And, if they can make the playoffs, I don't think anyone really wants to face a team that can throw Jacob deGrom, Nathan Eovaldi, and Merrill Kelly in six of seven games. The hitting has been inconsistent, and that could be an issue in the playoffs as well, but arms tend to be more important in the playoffs, and Corey Seager is a beast in the playoffs. Kelly takes the ball today, looking to complete a sweep for the Rangers. Kelly is 11-7 for the season with a 3.16 ERA and a 1.04 WHIP. Since coming over from Arizona, Kelly has thrown 42.1 innings over seven starts and allowed a total of 14 earned runs. Home runs have been somewhat of an issue for Kelly, having allowed seven since coming over. However, he has put together five straight quality starts. Brewers hitters have struggled significantly against Kelly, hitting just .128 against him in 47 at-bats.

This is a game that I think you could play in two different ways. The under is probably the best look for the game, because neither pitcher is likely to give up a ton of runs. The line has moved heavily in favor of the Rangers, but that might be due to a different opening pitcher when the line was first released. I don't see Milwaukee getting swept often, but there is a real possibility that the Rangers can get it done here. I'm going to back the under for this one, and I have a strong lean that might become a play on the Rangers to close out the sweep.