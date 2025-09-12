Houston Will Win Over Colorado's Rotating Quarterbacks

Colorado vs. Houston, 7:30 ET

I took yesterday to compose some thoughts on a few things, and I think the best way to express my thoughts would be by essentially sharing what someone else posted. Yesterday was September 11th, a day that is synonymous with pain in America. I remember in the days after the attacks, my friends and I stood on the corner and waved an American flag. Cars would cheer and honk for us, and being 13 or younger, we all had pride. Someone else put that September 12th, 2001 would be so disappointed in America of September 12th, 2025. I can't help but agree. Instead of getting to know each other, we only see political opinions. Instead of looking out for each other, we look out for the next shooter so we aren't in front of the gun. Senseless violence surrounds us, ignorance and a lack of critical thinking is a calling card, and we seem to have more mental problems and health problems than any other country. I'm not trying to bash America here. I think it is the greatest land on Earth, but Americans seem like we are actively trying to destroy everything that has been built for hundreds of years. I was not a Charlie Kirk fan, I never hated him or liked him. I listened to some things, I agreed with some, and disagreed with others. I know his family is hurting, but we really all should be hurting at the fact that once again we have another thing tearing us apart, and that a fellow American lost his life essentially because of him voicing his freedom of speech. Sports betting is an escape for most of us, and I'm sorry for those that wanted the escape here. I'll leave it at this - let's be kind, proud, and represent the America of 2001 instead of what we have today. Onto the game between Colorado and Houston.

Again, apologies for the long intro that has nothing to do with betting. Colorado comes into the game with just a 1-1 record, and I feel like they didn't really have quite as high of expectations as they did last year. It feels like this will be a bit of a rebuilding year, but I'm not sure that Deion Sanders, the Buffaloes head coach, really wants to be involved in that. He has been trying to rebuild the program for years and has been great. He is working on trying to get quarterback Kaidon Salter to run this offense effectively. He looked decent against a fairly good Georgia Tech team when Colorado lost by seven. Salter was 17-for-28 with one touchdown. They had a substantially better game last week against Delaware, but it was also because they switched over to Ryan Staub at quarterback, and now they may have him starting over Salter. Staub went 7-for-10 for 158 yards and threw for two touchdowns. It will be interesting to see what happens here, but I am almost never happy when a team is uncertain about who will be their quarterback.

Expectations aren't exactly high for the Houston Cougars this year, but they've started the season with two convincing wins over Rice and Stephen F Austin. Are either of those teams good football schools? No. Houston really isn't a big football school either, though. Against Stephen F Austin, the Cougars were able to win the game with ease, shutting out their opponent 27-0. They had to travel to Rice for their second game, and they took that one with ease also, beating Rice on the road 35-9. Conner Weigman, their quarterback, has looked pretty good in the games, tossing four touchdowns and completing about 65% of his passes. Houston has been able to do a bit of everything with the ground game being effective as well. I do think there is going to be a bigger challenge for the defense than they've had, so don't expect single digits coming from Colorado.

For all of the good things that Sanders has done for this team in recent years, the Buffaloes still haven't really found a way to win consistently on the road. That doesn't mean they will lose this game, or not even cover. This game should be fascinating to see who takes the most snaps for Colorado, they seem like they are going to go with whoever has the hot hand. I like Weigman for Houston and think they have a better defense. Sometimes having the better coach helps you win, but not always - back the Cougars to cover.