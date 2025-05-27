Hoping For Some NL East Fireworks Between Braves And Phillies

Braves vs. Phillies, 6:45 ET

Early-season showdowns for teams in the same division are some of my favorite matchups. I really enjoy the games between division rivals for a variety of reasons. I like that the teams know each other more. I like that typically there is more data available. I like that there are typically greater storylines for the teams as well. More seems to be on the line between the teams than a random matchup. We get all of these things as the Braves and Phillies take each other on tonight to start a three-game series.

For those who haven't followed along this season, the Braves started the year poorly, but they have rebounded. The team enters tonight's contest under .500 by two games at just 25-27. You can see where their biggest struggle is - road games. As of right now, the Braves are nine games under .500, having double the number of losses as they do wins on the road. Is that their only issue? No, they also have had some difficulties with injuries. The team does seem to be getting healthier though with Ronald Acuna Jr. back in the lineup and now Spencer Strider back. Strider pitches tonight. Right now, he has only thrown 9.1 innings this season, and he has allowed six earned runs for the year. The Braves have lost both of Strider's starts, and I am a bit concerned about if they will let him get a ton of pitches in just his second start back from the injured list. The Phillies can't be too excited that Strider is back on the hill. He has held them to just 40 hits in 207 at-bats. That doesn't mean there hasn't been success against him, but it is few and far between.

The Phillies have had a bit of a roller coaster year, but they are certainly trending up right now. The team was just seven games over .500 about two weeks ago, and then they ran off eight straight wins. In that stretch, they only had two games that they won by one run, everything else was by two or more. May has actually been a really good month for them. They are 17-6 this month, and at worst, they end May with a 17-11 record. For the season, the Phillies are hitting .261 for the season and they are averaging almost five runs per game. Tonight, they look to get the offense going, while Ranger Suarez holds down the Braves offense. Suarez is 3-0 with a 3.70 ERA and a 1.19 WHIP. This is just Suarez's fifth start of the season. He's had two great ones, and two terrible ones. His road starts, he has gone 13.2 innings and allowed no earned runs. In his home outings, he allowed 10 earned runs in 10.2 innings. Braves hitters haven't been phenomenal against Suarez, but they have been better than the Phillies are against Strider. Braves hitters are batting .241 against him, but no one truly stands out aside from maybe Austin Riley.

The NL East should be a battle most of the season, and at some point, the Braves need to win a ton of games in a row so that the team can battle for the division. The Phillies are certainly in better form currently than the Braves. Strider is the better pitcher overall, but neither of these guys are throwing the ball all that well at the moment. I do think the Phillies win, but I'm going to take the over for this game. I hope the splits remain for Suarez, and I hope Strider still needs another game to get back into a groove. Back the over.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on X/Twitter: @futureprez2024