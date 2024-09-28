Here's The Bet For #2 Georgia Against #4 Alabama

Georgia vs. Alabama, 7:30 ET

There are few teams in College Football that have as storied of a history as Georgia and Alabama. We know this game is going to get all the attention in the world, and I'm sure there will be people who will break down the individual aspects and matchups with more intelligence and accuracy than I ever will. So, if you're looking for that, sorry. What I'm offering you is a quick overview of where the teams are heading into tonight's game, and more importantly, who we should be betting on for this game. So what should we bet on as Georgia rolls into Alabama.

Georgia walks into the game with a 3-0 record and ranked as the second best team in the country. This really shouldn't be much of a surprise considering the team has been unbelievable the past few years and looks like they once again have the makings of a college football champion. There was a lot of questions about how good their quarterback play was in past seasons with Stetson Bennett, but now with Carson Beck for the second year, they look like they have a great one under center. Last season was a bit of a disappointment as the team lost to Alabama, costing themselves a shot at the playoffs. They did get to face Florida State, but it was a joke of a game as most of the Seminoles didn't play. This season, the defense looks to be one of the best in the nation, allowing a total of 18 points right now and no touchdown yet. That should change in this one as I think Alabama's offense will be able to break down some of looks from the Bulldogs. Will Georgia get their revenge against the Crimson Tide? They have all the pieces, but Alabama is not an easy place to go into and win games. On offense look for them to attack Alabama's secondary and as long as Beck doesn't make mistakes, they should have a chance of pulling off the win.

Normally, I would mention about how Alabama has Nick Saban on the sideline so they will always be prepared and ready for the game. That's not the case any more as he is retired and Kalen DeBoer is leading the way. Through three games, the offense looks great with Joe Milroe leading the charge, racking up 590 yards on just 52 attempts - that's not completions. He is averaging 11.3 yards per attempt, and 16.8 yards per completion. Not only that, but he has eight touchdown passes already this season. Half of them have gone to stud receiver Ryan Williams. Maybe Georgia slows him down, but I'm not overly confident that they can hold him down the entire game. The Alabama offensive line remains great and has provided enough time and space for throwing, but also the running game. Jam Miller has 29 carries for 265 yards and three touchdowns on the year. I do think he might have a bit of trouble finding his footing in this one. Alabama's defense isn't as good as Georgia's but they will have the crowd behind them.

This is the first time since 2007 that Alabama has been an underdog at home. That should give a bit of an indication of how the books view this matchup. Georgia has the better defense, but when a play is needed, can they get it done? I don't really know. It is hard to bet on Alabama to score a ton of points in this game. Both teams haven't played anyone significant to this point in the season, so they now are both have to adjust to very tough opponents. I'm going to back the under in this game. I think Georgia wins it, but I'm not overly confident in that assessment. I think the game goes under the total though as both teams are going to be very cautious.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on X/Twitter: @futureprez2024