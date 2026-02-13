Heavy Minutes Should Catch Up To Michigan State And Wisconsin

Michigan State vs. Wisconsin, 8:00 ET

It sounds almost crazy to say this, but it almost feels like right now is a lull with sports betting. We don't need to look very hard for options of what to bet, but maybe it is knowing that football won't be back for months that has me a little lost as to what is available. We have the Olympics, there are a few Tennis tournaments, the Pebble Beach Pro Am, but none of the four major professional sports have games tonight because the NBA is on the All-Star Break, the NHL is at the Winter Olympics, the NFL ended, and the MLB is not quite ready for action. In steps college basketball with Michigan State and Wisconsin saving the day for an entertaining matchup we can watch and wager on.

Michigan State has proven to be one of the better teams in the nation. I'm not quite sure how far I want to vouch for them to go this season, but I have been impressed to this point. They are a good club that has virtually all pieces you could want in order to get to the Final Four. The big name coach who has been there, a superstar player, and plenty of tests that they've passed along the way this season. Their four losses for the year have come against good teams, for the most part. They lost to Duke early in the year, dropping that one by six. Then they lost to Nebraska on the road, losing by two. Both of those teams will be ranked highly for the tournament. Their past two losses, and really four games overall have been concerning. They beat Rutgers by nine in overtime, then they lost by 12 to Michigan (though Michigan could be the #1 overall seed), then they lost to Minnesota on the road by three. Thier last game, was also an overtime game against Illinois, but they squeaked by with a win.

Wisconsin does not have the same illustrious history as Michigan State. They don't even have the same excitement for their team as the Spartans do this season, but they have put together a decent season. They are 17-7 overall and should find their way into the dance as a lower seed. Their losses this year are fairly understandable. They have dropped games to BYU, TCU, Nebraska, Vilanove, Purdue, USC, and Indiana. While the losses are acceptable, I think some of the wins need to be highlighted - they've beaten Michigan. They took down Marquette with ease. And, last game, they went into Illinois and beat the Illini. This is a Badgers team that puts up a fight, not being too scared for the moment. One adjustment that I've seen so far this season with them is that when they do lose, it has been close. To start the year, they lost by 28, 11, 30, 10, 16. The past two losses have been by three points combined.

This should be the best game on television. Both teams are likely a little run down though, and while I feel like Michigan State is the better team, I can't get there with them. I think Wisconsin could win this, but I also don't have a ton of confidence in them winning. The books have this right with it essentially being a pick'em. The better look is to take the under. With all the added minutes and stressful minutes for the teams, I expect this to be a much tighter battle between the clubs. Give me the under.