Heat Will Heed Leader's Message: Beat Bad Teams

Heat vs. Pelicans, 9:00 ET

I'm sure you probably read the first line of this article and rolled your eyes. Sorry, but if you want to be a true sports bettor, you need to get over just the marquee matchups. I certainly cover enough of those and try to get you wins. I was able to steal one for us yesterday as I got a win in the BYU game. I took a loss in the Nebraska vs. Purdue matchup after the game went to overtime. That one stings. That last one was by the skin of my teeth, but a win nonetheless. This is a game that I am every confident in winning even if the Heat and Pelicans aren't exactly exciting to watch.

The Heat are not a very good team; they are middle-of-the-pack, and they have been for a few years now. They are associated with virtually every big name that is available via trade or free agency, but they don't always make that splash. There were numerous reports about them trying to get Kevin Durant, and he ended up with the Rockets. There were even more rumors about what they were doing to try to land Giannis, but he ultimately was never even traded. Still, there is some star power on the Heat. They have Bam Adebayo, who is an Olympic Gold Medalist. They have Tyler Herro, a guy I don't personally enjoy, but I can't deny his scoring prowess. And, they have Andrew Wiggins, who chose the one championship run with the Warriors to show just how good the guy can be. This season has been unique with the Heat pouring in a lot of points in some games, and others finding themselves struggle to get to 100. They also have the stench of the Terry Rozier betting scandal around them.

The Pelicans are also not a good team, and they haven't been for seasons. The biggest problem for them is they are built around a guy who never plays. This is the same story as when they landed Anthony Davis. Now, they have Zion Williamson. Williamson, unfortunately for the Pelicans, and the league as a whole, can't find a way to stay on the floor. He has played 39 games this season, which is the third highest of his six-year career, and the guy only turns 26 this season, so giving up on him isn't an option either. When he is available, he is elite. He is expected to be out there and has played in the last couple of wins for the Pelicans. There are some good pieces on the team, but for whatever reason, it isn't all clicking. That could be due to injuries or a wide variety of things. It also could be that the franchise wants to lose to help its draft capital. The only issue is that they don't even own their pick properly. Atlanta owns the best pick between them and Milwaukee.

Aside from these teams being dumpster fires, there is something that stood out to me the other day. The Heat lost, at home, to the Jazz who sat their best players the entirety of the final quarter. Adebayo somewhat called out his team for losing a game against a team that wants to lose games. The Jazz are trying to tank. They are making a mockery of competitiveness and the NBA. However, the Jazz still beat the Heat. This isn't the most ideal spot because it is the last game for the Heat before the All-Star Break, or I'd rate this even higher, but I do feel like they come out and establish themselves in this game. I think they win it because of that disaster against the Jazz. The Pelicans are not a good team, and these are specifically the type of team Adebayo was referring to in his message the other day. Back the Heat to win at plus money.