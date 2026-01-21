Hawks Will Take Down Road Weary Grizzlies

Hawks vs. Grizzlies, 8:00 ET

I was able to get two wins in the college ranks last night, and you know what? Sometimes it just feels good to be right. I nailed the game between Purdue and UCLA even though on paper it looked like a big mismatch. My play was on UCLA and I even said I think they would win the game. It was a close game, but UCLA did pull it out. Now, I am shifting over to the pros in hopes of sustaining the success as we get into this game. Tonight, the Atlanta Hawks travel to Memphis to take on the Grizzlies.

Atlanta comes into the game with a 20-25 record. You may recall that they had something of a stir as they traded away their franchise guard. A moment on that trade if you will indulge me… I was a Trae Young hater, and then I became a "he's not so bad" type of guy. I do think he started getting a bit too much criticism, but all of that is beside the point. I am shocked at how quickly the team abandoned him. There has to be more to the story. There was talk of trading him a while ago, but then nothing happened. This year it went from a potential, to a definitive, to traded in what seemed like two days. And, for a guy who is one of the more statistically talented guys in the league, you got next to nothing for him. Still, the team thought this was the way to go because they now assume they can build around Jalen Johnson. I don't hate it, considering Johnson is leading the team in all three key categories of points, rebounds, and assists. The problem for the Hawks (and most NBA teams) is that they really are just role players and don't have that Superstar that will push them over the edge. The team almost certainly is playing better defense without Young, and I do like the pieces, but the end result will be the same this season for the Hawks: an early playoff exit.

The Grizzlies are a team that also has some internal turmoil. They are now openly saying they will listen to offers for their star guard Ja Morant. If you're not familiar with Morant, let me catch you up to speed. He is easily one of the most talented players in the league when he is available. He is athletically gifted, a decent shot maker, and creative in space. The key is his availability. He has had issues with injuries and suspensions. He also has a bit of a diva personality in the media, complaining about coaches and situations. There is no doubt he can elevate a team, but few are going to want to deal with the baggage he brings with him. This is a Memphis team that was battling with everyone in the playoffs a few years ago. Now they are closer to getting the #1 lottery pick than to getting into a real playoff series. There is still talent on the roster, and they've dealt with quite a few injuries to normal rotation guys, but this team won't really go anywhere until the Morant situation is resolved.

The Grizzlies just got back from a trip that was not like your normal road trip. This time they went to Berlin, then they traveled to London. They played the Magic in both games, but teams tend to struggle when they get home. I understand the game is on January 18th, but keep in mind when they landed, it was likely the 19th. Even worse, if they stayed overnight, they might've just gotten back yesterday. While they probably were flying in luxury, it still messes with your body. This is the first road game for the Hawks in about a week as well. I think this game total is too high, and I think the Hawks win. Split a unit on the Hawks moneyline and the under 239.5.