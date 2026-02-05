Hate This Year's Entertainment? Place Bets For Some Fun

Entertainment Props For Super Bowl LX

I've already worked on articles for almost any other angle you can think of for the Super Bowl, so I'm switching it up here. I've done Super Bowl articles and props for years, and every year I do something on the entertainment. I know there are a lot of people out there who will say they don't want anything to do with Bad Bunny, Green Day, or anyone else performing this year, but I really couldn't care less about that. I care about being right. I'm going to watch it all like I do every year, so I'm going to bet on it as well, provided I find an angle I like.

National Anthem

There is a wide range of bets available for you to bet on regarding our country's song. I'm using BetOnline.ag for the majority of these, but feel free to explore. The first one that I think is EXTREMELY free money is if the Anthem will be longer than any Bad Bunny Halftime show. The anthem will be two minutes, probably, and Bad Bunny is likely to play a medley, just like every other artist. The only issue I have with this is that it is the bookmaker's decision, and if they decide Bad Bunny didn't sing a song even though the music started, you could lose. Still at -300 this feels like it would be ridiculous for it to not hit. The National Anthem singer is Charlie Puth. He has already stated that he is going to put a lot of jazz in it, backed by an orchestra and a choir. Puth is a good artist and can sing. He will undoubtedly go over 4.5 seconds for the word "Brave" during the anthem. That one is at -150. Will the song last over two minutes and three seconds? Absolutely it will, give me the over 100 times out of 100 on this one. Choir. Jazz. Puth. Lock this in for a solid 2:10. One last one that I like, who will be shown first during the National Anthem, Mike Vrabel, or Mike Macdonald? I have watched a ridiculous amount of football, but Mike Vrabel is significantly easier to identify than Mike Macdonald. I might not recognize that guy if he came up to me and introduced himself. Give me Vrabel as first shown at -140.

Halftime Show

So you want to make the Halftime Show watchable or interesting? Bet on it. I don't know Bad Bunny's music well, but I know who he is and recognize how popular he is as well. I've done research and talked to people who are major fans of his to get a little insight and I'm hopeful these small bets will keep me engaged during the performance. The first option I like is his top. He is all over the place with colors, but I've seen him in Red, White, and Black the most. Red is not an option, so black and white are the other choices. Both are favorites with black at +175 and white at +225. I prefer white here as this is his actual shirt, not a jacket. That makes me think he comes out with a white shirt or undershirt and some sort of jacket (probably black). In that case, white would be graded a winner.

You probably have already heard about his speech from the Grammy's where he said something along the lines of "ICE, go home." I don't think this is the stage for him to do the same thing. Is it possible, of course. Is it likely, I don't think as likely as the books say at -120. I'm going with the no at -120. This is a gig that has been rehearsed for about a year, and has a lot of movement and changes. If he does it, I think it will be at the end of the presentation. He's got too many fast songs to stop in the middle, and the NFL generally does a pretty good job of telling artists what is okay and not okay to discuss.

Again, I don't know the guy's music all that well, but he has La Mudanza as his first song for his concerts, so that's a good enough reason for me to take it here as the 1st song choice at +750. I wish I could break it down for you more than that, but of the options listed, that's the first one, and Baile Inoividable is second on his set list.

He almost certainly will give Puerto Rico a shout-out. That's his homeland and he has done a lot for the community. I fully expect a lot of Puerto Rican flags and other things to be displayed. I expect him to say something about the country as well.

A few more quick ones for you to consider… I think we get under 3.5 musical guests. This is his showcase, not an opportunity to show other people. I expect him to not have a hat on when he comes on stage (+175), and I don't think he goes shirtless at any point (-200). Another good look is over 1.5 wardrobe changes. That means he has three different outfits at -120. The one that stands out the most to me is will Bad Bunny wear a dress. I don't see that many photos or performances of him in a dress. Maybe I'm looking in the wrong spots, but the no is -130 which seems like the right look here.

There you have it. If you like or hate the musical guests, you still have an option to enjoy something about them. The only bad thing is I genuinely will have no idea if the first song choice hits or not until the ticket is graded.