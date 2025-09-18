Greene Will Dominate Hungover Cubs

Cubs vs. Reds, 7:15 ET

It was another 1-1 day for me yesterday for baseball which has been overly common for me this year. I've said it before, but I'd almost prefer for the sake of readers that I was 0-2. Obviously, I don't want that for my bankroll, but at least if I am losing both games, everyone can just fade me. Still, I'll keep searching for winners and hope that you all make your own decisions and opinions on plays. After all, I'm not actually placing a bet for you, just telling you what I'm betting. Today, I'll share my insight into this game between the Cubs and the Reds.

The Cubs have assured themselves a spot in the postseason, and at this point they really don't have anything to play for. Sure, they could technically get the division, but it would be very difficult and I'm not sure if it is worth it. The team will probably win around 93 games for the year, and the fact that they've done it with the current struggles of their main offensive weapons is actually fairly remarkable. I'm a Cubs fan, but I've been pessimistic about them most of the season. Their rotation is suspect, the bullpen is shaky, the offense was great until July and then fell apart, and still, they are going to have the first spot in the Wild Card. That's impressive that they have found ways to win, I'm just not holding my breath that it happens in the playoffs. Today they send out Colin Rea, who is unlikely to make a postseason start, but will probably find some time in the bullpen. Rea has been decent this season, going 10-6 with a 4.23 ERA and a 1.31 WHIP. He's been okay on the road, but not great. You should expect him to give you about five innings and allow around three earned runs. He did face the Reds twice this season and was rocked in both games, allowing six runs in each game, and 17 total hits over 10.2 innings.

The Reds are still fighting for the playoffs. If the season ended today, they would not make the playoffs. They do enter today trailing the Mets by just two games, and the Diamondbacks are a half game ahead of the Reds. The Giants are also tied with the Reds at two games back, and the Cardinals are still a reasonable 4.5 games back. I personally think the Mets will lose the playoff spot, but again, I'm not going to back that. I mentioned recently that the Reds should look at this season as a stepping stone, even if they don't make it to the postseason. I stand by that, and think if they can add some pieces they can ensure themselves a spot next year. Their pitching is one of the strengths of this team, and today Hunter Greene, one of the key cogs in their wheel, takes the hill. Greene put together a nice year at 6-4 with a 3.01 ERA, and a 0.99 WHIP. He has been phenomenal in home starts, posting a 1.69 ERA over nine outings. Cubs hitters don't really do all that well against him, hitting just 18 for 89 against him. There is one exception - Seiya Suzuki - who is hitting 7-for-15 with five extra-base hits.

We are at that point in the year where there is a key occurrence that happens for certain teams: playoff clinching games. What do teams do when they clinch their spot in the postseason? They party. If you happened to see videos of the Cubs from yesterday, they were partying with champagne and beer in Pittsburgh. You don't just stop, you tend to party into the night. The Cubs are going to be hungover for this game, and the Reds are going to dominate them. I'm taking the Reds on the run line, but feel free to play the slightly juiced up moneyline.