Grab The Points In Exciting Duel Between Indiana And Oregon

Indiana vs. Oregon, 3:30 ET

College Football was a mixed bag this week for me. I had one nice win for the readers and one loss. Luckily, you probably also read Geoff Clark's article, and he is a smarter man than I am. Hopefully, you took his advice and not mine for the Miami vs. Florida State game. Either way, we are on to Week 7 already for the season, and we are starting to see playoff pictures take place. Tonight, we see two teams that both have their sights set on the College Football Playoff as the Indiana Hoosiers take on the Oregon Ducks.

I was wrong about Indiana. Not just was I wrong, but I was really wrong about Indiana last time that I played a game with them involved. I thought that Illinois was going to go into the Hoosiers' house and win the game. Instead, Indiana dropped 63 on the Illini and won the game by 53. As I've told myself, and my kid's basketball team, in the record books a loss is a loss regardless of if it is by one point or 50. You just look a lot worse in one of them than the other. Last week Indiana went into Iowa and had a much harder battle, getting a 20-15 victory. It isn't like Iowa is a great team, but they played competitively, going into halftime tied with the Hoosiers. Indiana intentionally took a late safety, which certainly screwed some bettors over. What has been most impressive about this team has been the defense. On offense, they can move the ball with quarterback Fernando Mendoza tossing 1,208 yards and 16 touchdown passes. Most importantly, he has taken care of the football, allowing just one interception.

The Ducks are a force to be reckoned with this season. They have a great defense and a strong offense that can attack you in a variety of ways. They are 5-0 and ranked as the third-best team in the nation. They were also off last weekend, but the weekend prior, they went into Penn State, who, um, had a tough weekend this past week, and Oregon took them down in double overtime. For the year, they have had a warm-up game, then faced Oklahoma State, demolishing them 69-3. Then they faced Northwestern and won without much stress. They took down Oregon State in a rivalry game a few weeks ago before beating Penn State last time they played. Dante Moore, the Ducks quarterback, has similar numbers to Mendoza, showcasing how effective this passing game has been. The ground game has been very good as well, and the team does a great job of mixing up the play calling. The one concern I have is that Penn State did get two late touchdowns, and the defense couldn't get the stop.

This does seem like a game that will probably have quite a bit of explosiveness, but I also think that with the bye weeks, the defenses could be well-prepared. I'm not really sure if the over or under is a better look. I lean to the under as I think this will look more like the Penn State vs. Oregon game than it will to anything else, and that game would've gone well under without overtime. The best look in my opinion, is to take the points with Indiana. I do think Oregon is the better team, but I think Indiana's offense will at least keep them in the game. Maybe it is best to split a unit on the under and Indiana as those are correlated.