Gonzaga To Make Statement After Being Demolished Last Game

Gonzaga vs. Kentucky, 7:00 ET

Sometimes you need to take the good with the bad. Yesterday, I was able to burst through my cold streak in the NFL and get a win again on the same guy I got my last win on. I also gave out an NBA play, and unfortunately, that lost. So, now, I am a bit cold - at least with the plays I've been sharing on Outkick, for the NBA. I did mention I felt like the Lakers would win the game, so hopefully you all played that, but the Raptors played poorly in the first half and my play didn't come through. I've been really hot in the college ranks, so let's keep that going with Gonzaga taking on Kentucky.

I have to say that I was a bit lucky on Gonzaga the last time I played them. That game was their lone loss as they took a beating from Michigan. Gonzaga is 7-1 for the season, with the Wolverines destroying them in their losing match. That was actually the last time the Bulldogs took the floor, having lost by 40 points. I specifically said in that game that it wouldn't be a blowout, and I was dead wrong. I clearly didn't take them to cover the spread, because it wasn't even close. I took the under, and there will be very few games in college where one team scores 100 that don't go over the total. Oddly enough, the day before, Gonzaga won by almost the exact same score, winning 100-61 over Maryland. Since November 26th, Gonzaga has hopefully been itching to get back on the court and redeem themselves after that embarrassment. They have the talent to do it, and they have a great coach to get them where they need to do. The question is whether they can get it done against a tough Kentucky team in Lexington.

Kentucky is ranked, but if they keep playing the way they have been, it won't be ranked for long. They are just 5-3 for the season, so it does, somewhat, feel like this team is ranked still due to their name, and the talent that exists on the roster. The problem is that talent doesn't always come together quickly, and in the worst cases, it doesn't come together at all. Kentucky has faced three ranked teams, and they have lost to all three teams. They dropped the first game at Louisville, falling by 8 (I had a win on that for Outkick). They lost to Michigan State in a neutral environment, and in this case, it truly was neutral being in New York. Then, Tuesday, they hosted North Carolina and lost the game by three to the Tar Heels. This was a back-and-forth battle for much of the game, tied at halftime and no one pulling away at any point in the game. Kentucky did have a six point lead in the second half, but that was the largest of the half. Ultimately the Wildcats couldn't close it out and lost a tough one.

One team was absolutely destroyed and embarrassed in their last game. The other team lost a heartbreaker. Who comes out in this one and puts their statement to the rest of college hoops? I personally think it will be Gonzaga. You don't lose by 40 and then have no effort in the next game. I get they could be significantly rusty in this game, and perhaps the under is a better way to look at it. I just think this is one where Gonzaga imposes their will and Kentucky has already shown they are struggling against the better teams in basketball. Give me the Bulldogs to cover the -4.5.