Gonzaga Will Keep Rolling Against Untested San Diego State

Gonzaga vs. San Diego State, 10:00 ET

Over the weekend, college football took center stage, but now the hardwood gets a bit of time to shine with a bunch of games taking place tonight, including some ranked teams taking the court. There aren't any matchups between top 25 teams, but there are still some good games, including the two teams that are playing tonight as Gonzaga takes on San Diego State.

Gonzaga comes into this game with a nice start to their season winning all three of their games. In the first game, they faced a challenge having to go against Baylor. They didn't miss a beat though as they took down the Bears with a score of 101-63. Winning this game by almost 40 was huge as Baylor was also ranked as a top-10 team at the time. Game 2 was a closer final, but a similar result with Gonzaga winning 88-80. The Sun Devils aren't great, but they have some talented players and certainly put up a good fight. Gonzaga's most recent game was against UMass Lowell. If you've never heard of them, no big deal. Gonzaga whooped them, winning by almost 60 points. This offense has been unreal and the defense has been pretty good as well. I like their defense as well, they've been able to force enough turnovers to give themselves extra possessions. Tonight they are going against a pretty talented defense, so getting extra possessions is a great way to battle a tough defense.

The Aztecs have been a good program for some time now, but usually, they come alive a bit more in the NCAA tournament than be a consistently great regular season team. This year, they are 2-0, but haven't faced anyone very good. They played UC San Diego in their opening game and only allowed 58 points, but they also scored just 63 points. The next game was against a school called Occidental. I actually had to look up and see if this was a real school. Never heard of them. San Diego State won the game 100-49. This is a home game for them and obviously their first true test of the season, but this isn't a bad club either. This will be significantly different than their first two games where they coasted through them. Even in a game of runs, like basketball is, this team should start rather slowly facing an aggressive defense.

This is the first road game for Gonzaga, but they have all the talent they need to win this game. The spread is kind of high to count on a college team on the road, but there is virtually no position that I think San Diego State has the edge in. If Gonzaga's shooting is bad, then maybe the game will stay close, but I'll take the Bulldogs to cover this 9.5 spread.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on X/Twitter: @futureprez2024