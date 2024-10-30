Golden Knights Will Keep Rolling Against Kings

Golden Knights vs. Kings, 10:00 ET

Of all the main four sports, it seems like hockey gets the least amount of love. However, the game has a lot to enjoy and a pretty strong competitive balance. Sure, there are some teams that are better than others, but overall, there isn't one clear winner like in the NBA (the Celtics). With hockey, there is also a really nice opportunity to make cash as you don't have to worry about wild swings in scoring quite as much. Tonight, I look for my fourth win of the season as I put a play out on the Golden Knights vs. Kings.

To start the season, the Golden Knights are off to a great beginning. They are 7-2-1 for the season, but there has been a clear divide in success. At home, they are 7-0-0, but on the road, they are just 0-2-1. They are currently on a four game winning streak and have scored at least five goals in each of the games. For the season, they are averaging 4.70 goals per game, which is almost two full goals higher than the 2.80 goals they allow per game. They've done virtually everything correct to start the season and look like they are in great form. On this four-game winning streak, they haven't even had a one-score final. It is expected that Adin Hill will mind the net tonight for the Golden Knights. He is off to a decent start, but the offensive surge has certainly helped him. Hill is 4-2-0 for the season with 3.20 goals against per game. What is a bit more concerning to me is that he only has a .878 save percentage. He is coming off of his best game of the season, putting up a shutout, stopping all 16 shots. He has allowed four goals in four of his six games he started. He faced the Kings last year and allowed three goals in the one game he played against them.

The Los Angeles Kings are not quite as hot as the Golden Knights, but I don't think they are disappointed in the start to their season either. The Kings are 5-3-2 for the year and are 2-0-0 at home. The Kings are putting the puck in the back of the net three times per game on average, but they are still allowing more goals per game at 3.30. It is a bit concerning that they are allowing more goals than they are scoring because (outside of the obvious) they are taking more shots. That means they should be controlling the puck more than their opponents, but they are not getting as quality of shots. Over the last five games, they are just 3-2 with wins over Utah, San Jose, and Anaheim. Their losses came at the hands of these Golden Knights and the Sharks. It is a little uncertain who will be the goalie tonight, but reports say it will be Darcy Kuemper. This would be Kuemper's fifth start of the season, he has a 2-0-2 record with a 3.20 goals against per game average. He also has an .896 save percentage. In three of Kuemper's game, he has allowed two or fewer goals, but in one game, he allowed eight goals to the Senators.

It is hard to pick games when there is no clear indication of who will be in the net. It is like trying to pick a baseball game without knowing who is going to pitch in it. I have a lean toward the Golden Knights continuing the tear, and taking the over 3.5 goals, but I am going to officially take the Golden Knights to get a win. There have been some inconsistencies that I don't see with the Kings. Back Las Vegas to win this one.

