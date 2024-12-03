Golden Knights Can Take One From Oilers

Oilers vs. Golden Knights, 10:00 ET

Sometimes when you snag an easy one you get greedy and start trying to bet more, and more often. I'm not think that is the case here, but we certainly did get an easy victory in the game last night as the Devils were able to win the game 5-1 over the Rangers and the under 3.5 team total cashed as well. There are plenty of times where I'm wrong about what will happen in a game, but the nights where I'm right, I really enjoy it. Hopefully, tonight is another one of those nights as the Oilers take on the Golden Knights.

The Oilers have put together a decent start to the campaign with a 13-9-2 record, but they've really excelled way from their home ice where they sports a very strong 8-3-1 record. The Oilers, led by Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid, are averaging three goals per game, but also allowing about three goals per game. It wouldn't surprise me to see the goals per game increase and the goals allowed decrease in the coming weeks as they are also averaging 33 shots per game and allowing just 26 shots per game. When you're taking seven more shots per game, you'd figure you'd be scoring a bit more than the Oilers are, but sometimes the biscuit doesn't find the basket. The Oilers are playing some of their best hockey right now, having won four of their past five games and scoring at least four goals in four of the past five as well. They've only allowed more than three goals once in that time as well. They probably will put Stuart Skinner in the net tonight, which really doesn't give me a ton of confidence as he is just 8-6-2 with 3.09 goals allowed per game and a .887 save percentage. If there is room for improvement on the Oilers, this is probably the first spot to look.

The Golden Knights have a better record than the Oilers, but it isn't drastically better at just 15-7-3. Vegas has also been very good at home this season where they own a 9-3-0 record. They don't have the superstar or name recognition that the Oilers do, but what the Golden Knights have is a bunch of guys who play very well together, and one of the best goalies in the game. The offense for Vegas has been outstanding, putting 3.60 goals on the board on average this season. They are shooting 30 times per game, and allowing almost 29 shots per game. I am a bit concerned that their defense will eventually falter and the offense won't be able to keep pushing the victories. The Golden Knights are 3-2 over their past five games with two of them going to shootouts (1-1 in those games). I assume the aforementioned Adin Hill will be the goalie for the Golden Knights tonight. He is 10-4-2 with 2.85 goals against per game and a .894 save percentage.

The two teams did square off earlier in the season with the Golden Knights taking a 4-2 win. We probably are getting a rematch of the goalies in that game. I think both teams are likely to score at least three goals in the game, but I can't say that I'm overly excited about the over or the under. I think the Golden Knights will win this game though. The Oilers are playing very good hockey, but I like Vegas at home in this and think they have the better goalie.

