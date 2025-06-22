Giants, Devers, Will Get To Giolito, Red Sox

Red Sox vs. Giants 4:05 ET

Well, this is awkward. You ever run into your ex at a place and you're not really sure how to act? Like, are you excited about seeing them. Are you concerned that they will say or do something? Maybe you just want to avoid the situation altogether, especially if it is a messy breakup. Today, the Red Sox close out a series against the Giants, a team they just traded one of their best players to.

The Red Sox shipped over Rafael Devers, and I've covered that enough in other articles that I don't think it is essential to rehash here. However, I do think the timing is a bit strange. I know you don't really want to hold onto pieces if a deal is done because injuries could happen, but knowing that you are playing the team in just a few days seems really strange to trade away your guy to them. I like the move for Boston as Devers either hated being there, or something else was going on. Still, their biggest issue hasn't been resolved as they need better pitching outside of Garrett Crochet and maybe Walker Buehler. Roman Anthony getting called up was kind of to try and ease the sting of losing Devers. Today they send out Lucas Giolito to the mound in hopes he can get his season on track. Giolito has a 3-1 record with a 4.73 ERA an a 1.42 WHIP. His starts have been all over the map this year. In nine starts, he has allowed six or more earned runs in three, no earned runs in three, and one to three earned runs in three. It isn't like he is just good or bad, he is a bit of everything. Interestingly enough, Devers is the Giant hitter with the most experience against Giolito, going 2-for-11. The rest of the team is 3-for-16.

The Giants are making a push to get into the postseason. You can't really just stand still in this division and hope it works out. The Padres seem to have endless spending and constantly reinvest in the team. The Dodgers will go after anyone and everyone if they think they will win. And, even the Diamondbacks, have a strong team that has done a lot over the past few years - even if this year is a bit of a down year. The thing about this season's Giants team seems to be that they are more consistently good than they have been in the past. Today they hand the ball to Robbie Ray. I was on Ray's last start and got burned as the Giants gave him no run support. He was still very good. Ray is now 8-2 for the season with a 2.68 ERA and a 1.12 WHIP. He has a 2.29 home ERA, too. You kind of know what to expect out of Ray - three or fewer earned runs and six or seven innings. Trevor Story is the only Red Sox hitter with any real experience against him and he is 9-for-34.

I was burned by the lack of production from the Giants in Ray's last start, but I think we see a bit better performance today. Sure, Giolito has looked good in his last two outings, but as I've mentioned it isn't like he is super consistent. I think he will struggle a bit here and I think the Giants win this one with ease on the run line.