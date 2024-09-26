Giants Can Exploit Bad Dallas Defense

Cowboys vs. Giants, 8:15 ET

Week 1 was a fairly average performance from yours truly on the picks. Week 2 was uninspiring and unimpressive. However, Week 3 was a clean sweep for Outkick. Starting on Thursday, I was able to get us to the window with a Garrett Wilson touchdown. Sunday I had two under bets and after the first one looked like it had no chance, both ended up cashing as well. Then Monday night we were treated to two games, and I placed three bets. All three cashed, giving us six wins in Week 3. I'm hoping to run it back as the Cowboys play the Giants today for Thursday Night Football.

Is there some trouble in Cowboys paradise with Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb? The big news from the game on Sunday was their fight on the sideline, but I think it was a bit overblown. They clearly have a good connection and need each other. The Cowboys are just 1-2 for the season, winning Week 1 against a Cleveland team that I thought was going to be good. Week 2 saw them absolutely annihilated by the Saints. It looked like it would be the same in Week 3 as the Ravens went up 21-6 in the first half of the game. Then the Cowboys started to get rolling a bit with 19 points in the fourth quarter, but it was too little, too late. The Cowboys have virtually no running game to speak of right now, the team has a total of 221 rushing yards in three games and is averaging just 3.6 yards per carry. The Giants will have to fall back into coverage and encourage their front line to continue stopping this bad running game. I do recognize that some of this is because they've been down big in the first two games, but that doesn't give indication as to why the yards per carry is so low. Dallas can't just completely abandon the running game, they need to find a way to get some action going here to open up a bit of space and give their receivers a different defense to face.

This will be obvious, but let's play a small game through three games. One quarterback is 74-for-122 (61%) for 851 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions. The other quarterback is 62-for-104 (60%) for 600 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions. Oddly close, correct? The first quarterback is Prescott and the second one is Daniel Jones. Jones is one of the quarterbacks that gets more crap than any in the league, and the majority of it is very well deserved. Every now and then he has a game where he looks very competent and like he can lead a football team. Malik Nabers looks like he has the makings of a great receiver. In this game, Jones will need to be better than competent. The Dallas defense doesn't look all that impressive, despite stopping the Ravens enough to give their offense a chance to get back in the game. With a short week, the Cowboys won't have much time to fix their issues. The Giants have the momentum coming into this one and should be able to get some offense going against the Cowboys.

I don't expect this to be a very high-scoring game considering the Giants haven't scored more than 21 points in any game, and are allowing an average of 21 points per game for the year. I have a strong lean toward the under 45.5 in this one, but I'm going to take the points with the Giants. I think the Cowboys are certainly better on offense, but they have issues on defense right now. We don't need a great game from the Giants offense, we just need them to put progress together. Take the points with the Giants.

