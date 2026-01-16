Get Quick Cash In Timberwolves Vs Rockets

Timberwolves vs. Rockets, 9:30 ET

Grabbed a nice victory in the Warriors vs. Knicks last night, and that makes two of the past three NBA looks that have gotten us to the window. The NBA can be a fickle sport to bet on with many games leaving you wondering if the players are truly motivated to play. There are other times that the sport can be fantastic. It is my favorite sport by far, but even leaves me frustrated watching the version that is produced currently. I really don't think we should have a problem in this game as the Timberwolves are taking on Kevin Durant and the Rockets.

The Timberwolves have been solid this season with a 27-14 record, but regular season wins are really not what the team is looking for. They want to get postseason success, and to be fair, they have had quite a bit. They've made it to the Conference Finals, but they can't get over that hump. The main problem for this game is that the Timberwolves will be without their star, Anthony Edwards. Edwards is having a fantastic season, and is one of the more enjoyable players to watch. The question on my mind is where are they going to get his scoring and passion for the game? Scoring really might not be an issue. Edwards missed the last game and Julius Randle picked up the scoring load, dropping in 29 points as the Timberwolves put in 139 points on the Bucks. However, that doesn't mean it will happen again, especially considering the Rockets are a significantly better defensive team than the Bucks.

Speaking of the Rockets, this is a team that also has exactly one goal for the season: a championship. At the beginning of the year it looked like the Thunder were going to just run away with another victory, but they've started to show they aren't quite as historically great as we thought. Now, in fairness, they've been injured, but most teams have had players miss a lot of games. The Rockets actually just played the Thunder last night as well, and they lost by 20. Time will tell if the Rockets can figure out how to win without a point guard. It will also be a wait-and-see approach to see if everyone can click in the postseason. We know Durant can score and is one of the best of all time to do it. But, everyone needs some secondary scoring help, and Alpren Sengun has shown flashes of it. One thing that I find unique is that the Rockets have allowed exactly 111 points to opponents in their past three losses.

This is the second of a back-to-back and the third in a four-night stretch for the Rockets. That's not ever a great situation to be in. To make the rest situation even worse, the Timberwolves haven't played since Tuesday, so they have had plenty of rest. I actually think that hurts the team's chances in the first half as they should be a little rusty. The Rockets should come out with energy given that they dropped last night's game. I wish Edwards was playing because I'd like this even more. Durant and Edwards seem to thrive off of playing each other. Perhaps that will still be there for KD as Edwards is in street clothes watching. I think the Rockets will win the first half of tonight's game, and it is a short spread, so really they only need to win by a bucket. Moneyline is fine as well if you're interested.