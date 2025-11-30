Get In And Out With This Play On Rams And Panthers

Rams vs. Panthers, 1:00 ET

Thanksgiving did not go the way I had envisioned. I was 1-2 on the day with the player prop being the only winner I provided to the good Outkick readers. That's okay, because there is still plenty of time to get it back as the Week 13 slate takes place here on Sunday, November 30th. Geoff Clark and I already broke down the entire slate of games, so if you listened to the Outkick Bets Podcast you know what plays is coming. If you don't, strap in, and we will discuss the Rams and Panthers game.

The Rams are the best team in football, and in the very unimportant opinion of my own, it isn't really close. They have a solid defense, their offense is dominant, their coach is smart, reliable, and already a winner. There really isn't much to dislike about the Rams, a team that could be 11-0 if they took their heads out of their butts in the two games that they lost. They lost to the Eagles in a game that they should've won. Then they lost to the 49ers in a game I am convinced Vegas either requested a favor on, or they simply overlooked their opponent. Outside of that, they have been dominant in virtually every facet of the game. They can be run on as they are about middle of the back in terms of rushing yards allowed. They are a top-15 team against the pass in terms of rush yards, but mostly this is a team that bends and doesn't break. You might get some yards on them, but they have held opponents to just a 16.3 points per game average this season.

The Panthers are a decent team as well, but not nearly the level that the Rams are. Carolina has certainly taken a step forward, and you can probably pencil them in for a division victory next year, depending on what a couple teams do in the offseason. Bryce Young is not really a quarterback I would want leading my team, but he has at least been reliable enough, and certainly improved this season. I do expect him to struggle in this game as this has been a rough few weeks for the Panthers. The schedule makers did them no favors as they had the Falcons in Atlanta, winning in overtime, then going to San Francisco for a game, and now coming home to face Los Angeles on a short week. Kyren Williams should be able to get some yards racked up as the Panthers are allowing 115.9 yards on the ground to opponents. Matt Stafford is not a guy that you really stop, you just hope you can contain him.

I have a very specific bet in this game. The best scoring team in the 1st quarter is the Los Angeles Rams. They are averaging 7.3 points per first quarter. On the other hand, the Panthers are one of the worst first-quarter scoring teams. This is a tired Carolina squad as well. The Rams, this season, are also averaging 9 points per game in the first quarter when they are on the road. This happens to be a road game, against a tired, poor 1st quarter team in the Panthers. Give me the Rams -2.5 in the first quarter. By the way, Davante Adams had a big game last week, expect Puka Nacua to get one this week.