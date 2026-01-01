Georgia Is Going To Dominate Trenches In Route To Easy Win

Ole Miss vs. Georgia, 8:00 ET

We've reached the main course of our day as we have hit the end of the road for the College Football Playoffs on New Year's Day. By now, I hope you have nursed your hangover back to health, have had a fun day off from work, and hopefully for this game you've already cashed on the first two games. If you want to read about those articles, they were published earlier in the day. For this one, we have the Sugar Bowl played in Louisiana as the Ole Miss Rebels take on the Georgia Bulldogs.

Most of the conversation around Ole Miss over the past month and change has been about Lane Kiffin not being around. We can move past finally, I hope, and look mostly at what they've done this season on the field. The Rebels are 12-1 for the year and their lone loss came at the hands of this very Georgia team. The biggest difference between that game and this one is that it is a neutral field game. Looking at the rest of the Ole Miss schedule, I have to say, I'm not overly impressed. They beat LSU, which turned out to not be that great of a team this season, and they won in a close battle 24-19. Their other win was over Oklahoma, in Oklahoma, which is without a doubt their best win of the season. Those are the only three ranked teams they've played this year. They did already have one Playoff game as they took down Tulane with relative ease. Ole Miss had a bit of a statement to make in their first game without Kiffin, winning 41-10. Trinidad Chambliss had a strong showing, tossing a touchdown and 282 yards, and scrambling for two scores as well.

Georgia won the SEC and also has just one loss on their record this year. That was to the Crimson Tide, and it was only surprising because the Bulldogs were hosting Alabama. They had a couple of close calls this season as well, but they escaped with a win in every other one. They went to Tennessee and won in overtime 44-41, in a game that made their defense look like mortals. They beat Ole Miss, as mentioned. Their other wins over ranked teams were against Texas in a game that was close at halftime and then a blowout by the end. They played Georgia Tech on a neutral site, but the Yellow Jackets were able to keep that game close 16-9. Most of the story about the SEC you've probably heard. They held Alabama to -3 rushing yards. They beat them 28-7, and it ultimately was a really boring game. The Bulldogs, at the core of their offense, are a running team. I expect them to run as often as possible against Ole Miss again after getting 221 rushing yards against them last time.

Honestly, it doesn't matter if Kiffin was with the team or not. Ole Miss is not beating Georgia in this game. Ole Miss's rushing defense is the 69th ranked in the nation, and they are allowing opponents 147.8 yards per game. Georgia is fourth in the nation, allowing just 79.2 yards per game. It is hard for me to imagine a team winning a game when there are two huge advantages. I'm not saying you can't run on the Bulldogs, and that their secondary is too stout to beat them even if you have to throw a lot. I just think this is a bad matchup for the Rebels. Back the Bulldogs to cover the -6.5.