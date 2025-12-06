Georgia Will Block Tide From Making Playoffs

Georgia vs. Alabama, 4:00 ET

If someone is having a wedding today, and you're not standing up in it, just tell them you're only coming to the reception. Hell, even if you are standing up in it, I hope you invest in some AirPods or something so that you can listen to the game as they are going through their vows. This is Championship Weekend, and there are some excellent games that I'd hate to see you miss out on. I've been ice cold in the NFL lately, but I have been torching the College game for much of the yea,r including the past few weekends. I want to keep that rolling here as Georgia and Alabama rematch once again.

Georgia’s 2025 run has been all business - as usual. You should know, by now, what to expect out of the Bulldogs. They are a seasoned machine built on swagger, stingy defense, and enough offense to get the job done. They went 11-1 (7-1 SEC), hold a top-5 ranking, and when the pressure mounted — against rivals, road dogs, ranked foes — they bit down and delivered. The Dawgs leaned on balance: a ground-and-air offense that gouged defenses, and a defense that kept the door shut when it mattered most, forcing turnovers, limiting explosive plays, and turning fourth-downs into red-zone stands. I think the most impressive thing about this team is the perseverance. The team is not without its flaws, despite that 11-1 mark and their #4 ranking in the nation. Maybe you can look at it the other way and say they are lucky. They could've lost to Tennessee in Week 3 when it went to overtime, but they escaped. They could've lost to Ole Miss when they were down big in the fourth quarter. They found a way to pull that game out, scoring 17 in the final frame. Georgia almost dropped a game against Florida, which was terrible, but also surprisingly competitive. Still, they found a way to escape with a win. This is a bit of a grind-it-out team.

Alabama’s campaign has felt like pretty much every season under Ken Deboer - a few head-scratching games, and some really impressive performances. After dropping the opener against Florida State, which looks worse and worse by the week, the Tide locked in. They were able to get their easy wins out of the way before they had to take on a tough schedule. They ran off great wins over Georgia in Georgia - not an easy task, then took down Vanderbilt, one of the biggest surprises of the season, beat a strong Missouri team, and defeated a (probably) overrated Tennessee team. That's a rough four week stretch for any team. They did have a late-season loss to Oklahoma, and it could mean that a loss in this game will put them on the sideline for the College Football Playoff, but we will see. Last week, they were good enough to beat Auburn, but it was a grind as well.

For Georgia, I think a loss still keeps them in the playoffs. I can't guarantee it, because there really seems to be no true formula for who is in and who is out, but two losses seems acceptable. For Alabama, this would be their third loss, and I'd be a bit surprised to see them stay alive. This is a home game, essentially, for the Bulldogs, and they rarely lose in Georgia. They did it once this season, and I just don't see it happening again. Give me the Bulldogs to step on their rival's throat and end their hopes.