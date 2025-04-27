Gausman And Fried Should Have Old Fashioned Pitchers' Duel

Blue Jays vs. Yankees, 1:35 ET

To be honest with you, it can be a little hard to focus on baseball in April. I've said it before, but my favorite three times for baseball are the Opening Day/Week, around the All-Star Break (summer in general, I guess), and then the playoffs. Right now, baseball is still a good source for daily betting, but the excitement of the NHL and NBA in full swing, it is hard to devote a ton of time to actually watching the game. That's fine, even without a ton of time, I'll find a way to pick winners and I think I have one here between the Blue Jays and Yankees.

I really can't overstate the importance of getting off to a good start in games and for the season. Toronto has talent, they have a good pitching staff, but they aren't a team that can lose a ton of games early in the season, figure it out and then start winning. There are too many variables with this team that makes me concerned long term. The AL East will beat the crap out of each other for the whole year, so the Blue Jays, and everyone else really needs to look to go at least .500 against their division opponents and beat everyone else. Looking to get them a win today is Kevin Gausman. Gausman has been very good for them this season with a 2-2 record, 3.16 ERA, and a 0.86 WHIP. He's shown some success against the Yankees with a .235 average. Aaron Judge will do one of two things against him, strikeout, or hit a homer.

The Yankees have different questions this year than the Blue Jays. How do they follow up the World Series appearance this year? Is their team ready to take another step forward and do they have what it takes to beat the Dodgers or whoever in the championship if they make it that far. It is almost always title or bust for the Bronx Bombers and after losing Juan Soto the team may not be the same, but the expectations are. One guy that has gone well above expectations this season is Max Fried. They signed the left-hander in the offseason and he has shown how special he is. For the year, Fried is 4-0 with a minuscule 1.42 ERA, and a 1.01 WHIP. Blue Jays hitters are hitting just .237 against him in 38 at-bats.

This is one of those games that both pitchers will be locked in. The winner is probably going to be the Yankees as I trust Fried more than Gausman. However, neither walk a lot of guys and neither allow a ton of hits. Few baserunners means lower scoring. Back the under here.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on X/Twitter: @futureprez2024