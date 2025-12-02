Gators And Blue Devils Will Keep Each Other Guessing

Florida vs. Duke, 7:30 ET

College basketball, overall, has gone rather well for us this season. There haven't been a ton of bad games, and we've gotten a bit lucky in others. This does seem to be the trend for me over the years - I do very well in the beginning and end of the season, but I struggle toward the middle of the year. I still have plenty of time until I need to readjust my thinking. I'm hopeful that basketball will continue to be profitable in the early going and that we can ride the success all year. Tonight has a ton of great matchups, but my favorite is between Florida and Duke.

Florida comes into the year after somewhat taking the college scene by storm. They won last year's national championship, but it is clear this is not the same team, and they do not have the same success on the horizon as last year's club. It happens to most teams, because they lose so many players to professional leagues, but the Gators find themselves looking to reinvent their team once again. They have talent, still. Their offense looks good in most games, and their defense has been strong against weak opponents and at least adequate against the better college teams. I won't say that I am without my concerns about the team. They lost their opener against Arizona, a team that I'm not quite as high on this season. However, I suppose we can give them a bit of a pass as the game was in Las Vegas, so they probably were more of a road team. Although, Florida does get good representation everywhere, so who knows? Their other loss was two games ago, another on a neutral court as they dropped a game to TCU. Their two losses have been by a total of 10 points. They just don't seem to have a closer or the clutch play they did last season to turn losses into wins.

Duke is a team that should be very familiar with reinventing itself. They essentially have to do it every year because so many players leave for the pros. Their starting five last year from their Final Four appearance against Houston is all starting in the NBA now. Getting top-level talent each season is a double-edged sword. You don't get the experience and time to gel like the Gators had last season, but you get some elite players who should be able to win you a lot of games. This season really is not much different in that regard as they have the top-ranked talent in Cameron Boozer on the team. They also have some very talented pieces surrounding the forward. Boozer is averaging 22.9 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 3.9 assists. While I wouldn't call him as versatile as Cooper Flagg from last year, I do think Boozer is an elite scoring option, and someone NBA teams will look at as a key component in a competitive team. Duke is undefeated at the moment, and they have played Texas, Kansas, and Arkansas, all solid schools.

This will be a test, but they get the advantage of hosting their opponent. I think there is significantly more talent on the Duke bench than there is on the Florida side. There is still come roster continuity for Florida, but it hasn't done much to help them in tight games. I do lean to Florida being able to keep it close, especially in the first half, but I'm not as confident in the full game. I think this game is more likely to go under the 157.5 total. Both teams can score, but will rely on their defensive schemes to keep each other in check. Back the under.