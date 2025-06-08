Gallen And Singer Will Keep Hitters Guessing

Diamondbacks vs. Reds, 1:40 ET

We have a really enjoyable Sunday ahead of us. We get baseball all day long, starting in the early afternoon, and finishing at night with some Sunday Night Baseball between the Red Sox and Yankees. Additionally, there is Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the Pacers and the Thunder. It was a boring game for the most part, until it wasn't. Once the Pacers started getting some defensive stops, and taking care of the ball, they ended up winning the game. It was nuts to lose for 47 minutes, 59.7 seconds of a game, and still win it. Enough about basketball, let's focus on the task at hand: the Diamondbacks taking on the Reds.

The Diamondbacks are currently in fourth place of the division, which isn't horrendous. They are a team that has basically bounced above and below .500 all season. The reality is that Arizona cannot be a .500 team and expect to get a Wild Card berth. I know it is only June, and the division is still within reach, but if we are being realistic, they need to look at a Wild Card berth instead because I don't see them beating the Dodgers, let alone taking down the Padres and Giants first. If they are going to find their way to the postseason once again, Zac Gallen will need to get back into his Cy Young potential form. Gallen takes the hill today and has a 4-7 record with a 5.13 ERA and a 1.33 WHIP. Gallen did get off to a good start in June, turning in seven innings of one-run ball against the Braves. He has been significantly better on the road than he has at home this year as well with a road ERA of almost three full runs lower. Gallen has been great against the Reds, holding them to just four hits in 57 at-bats against him.

The Reds are probably in a similar situation to the Diamondbacks because they are also bouncing around that .500 mark for the year. The only difference is they don't have the postseason experience of Arizona the last few years, and they don't have quite as much talent on their roster. The Reds could be a force in a few years if everything goes well, but right now being competitive has to be their main focus. I've mentioned this before, but if they end the season in second or third place, that's great. If they end the season as a .500 club, that's even better. Today, they send out Brady Singer to the mound. Singer is 6-4 with a 4.66 ERA and a 1.34 WHIP. We took a victory home on Singer's last start, one where he went five innings and allowed three earned runs. He has been better at home than on the road, and he has been one of the more reliable starters this season. Singer has held the Reds to 12 hits in 62 at-bats over his career.

This is probably a closer matchup than you would think. However, Gallen has been known to go on hot stretches where he competes with being the best pitcher in baseball. I do think the Diamondbacks win this game, and I think they win on the run line. My play is on the total, and it is on the under. Both pitchers have been reliable, are in the optimal situation, and I think this will be a clear under for the day. I'll put two units on it.