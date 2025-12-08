Future Betting For College Football Playoffs 2025

College Football Playoffs

The College Football Playoff bracket has been released, and I'm sure you will have guessed that everyone is super happy and satisfied with the list. Everyone thinks the committee did a great job, and all of the teams that are part of the bracket were logical entries into this year's College Football Playoffs. No drama, just like everyone thought it would be when they expanded the playoffs. Yeah… Obviously, that is not the case. Between teams like Notre Dame and BYU complaining, and teams like Alabama sneaking in, we have a lot of reasons to question things. Regardless, the field is set, so the time for questioning is over, the time now is for betting on what will happen. Here are my best bets for the College Football Playoffs:

Texas Tech to reach Semifinals

I'm a big fan of what Texas Tech as done this season. Of all four teams with a bye in the first round, I think the Red Raiders are the team that has been slept on the most. I'm not trying to disrespect Oregon, who should absolutely murder James Madison, but at -125, I think we are getting a very good value on Texas Tech to win one game. This is not really a hedging opportunity, because it is likely that Texas Tech will be the favorite if they play Oregon, and if James Madison somehow wins, Texas Tech will be a favorite by somewhere between -21 and one million points. So essentially, they have a bye week to prepare for Oregon. I can't imagine them wasting this opportunity. They run the ball well, pass effectively enough, and their defense can be incredibly aggressive. I won't say the Big 12 is the best conference, but I also don't have it much lower than the Big 10. Don't sleep on the Red Raiders, they are live for winning the entire bracket, and I certainly think they make it to the Semifinals.

Ohio State +240 to win the Championship

This Ohio State team seems oddly similar to last year's National Champion. You know which Championship doesn't really matter? The Big 10 Championship. The National Championship will erase all bitter tastes the Buckeyes have after losing on Saturday. Which, by the way, they were within three points of winning. Had their kicker not missed a field goal by 100 feet, they would've at least tied up the game. I still feel like their defense is the best in the country, and while I'm not overly impressed with their offense, I think that side of the ball should be good enough, especially if they face Indiana a second time. I do have some concerns if they have to face Georgia, because that will be a challenge, but again, this gives me an opportunity to hedge and take Georgia in that game.

Georgia +600 to win the Championship

I really don't see too many teams with a true opportunity to win the title. Indiana looked great against all of their competition this year, and they deserve to be favored. I just personally can't get behind a team on their first run through the gauntlet. Maybe that's a foolish outlook for me, but I think they may lose in the Quarterfinals, and I think Texas Tech beats them in the Semifinals. I just mentioned taking Ohio State, but I think that Georgia might have an easier path to the Semifinals than Ohio State, and could use that to their advantage if the two teams square off. Georgia will play either Tulane, which is not a great team, or Ole Miss, who will not have Lane Kiffin. Pencil them into the Fiesta Bowl, and if they beat Ohio State, now we have a +600 ticket that we definitely can hedge with. Worst case, we have a +240 and a +600 ticket on 50% of the Championship field.

That's my way of betting the College Football Playoffs. It may be a bit boring, but boring turns to exciting when those tickets start cashing.