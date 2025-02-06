Fun Bets For Super Bowl LIX

Chiefs vs. Eagles, 6:30 ET

For years I've put out props on a variety of different plays on the Super Bowl. While I've already put out a ton of props for the game itself, I have a ton of different plays on the game that relate to football. The thing is, there is so much more to the Super Bowl than just plays that you can make on the game. There is a wide variety of things that you can bet on that don't actually take place and don't impact the football game. In this article we will talk about the fun props that you can put a bet on.

Gatorade bath

One of my favorite stories is about how years ago I called every number I could find for teams in the Super Bowl to try and talk to someone about the Gatorade color. Long story short, I only got through to the sales office and he laughed at me and hung up. This year should be fairly simple to make an analysis. The Chiefs have won three times and the color has been either purple or orange with purple being the color the last two times. If you think the Chiefs will win, purple is the best choice. If you like the Eagles, yellow/green/lime is the choice. In fact in the last Super Bowl the Eagles won, they had lime as the color. I'm gonna take a shot on Orange at +225 and yellow/green/lime at +275. If I was a coach I'd want the clear/water so you're not sticky, but unfortunately I have nothing to do with choosing the color.

What will Travis Kelce say first on the field

Keep in mind this is after the game. If the Chiefs don't win, this is going to be a loss. But, if Kelce is on the field and interviewed, he will absolutely say "You've got to fight… for your right… to PARTAY!" There is a prop that says it will be said before Damn or Hell, which are the current favorites. Party is at +400. The other options are Taylor, Beer, and State Farm, I don't like any of those before the Party option.

Primary color of Taylor Swift's top

The favorite is red, which makes a ton of sense, of course. Keep in mind this is not her jacket, it is her undershirt. I think it is more likely to be White at +400 than it is to be red. Red shirt with a red jacket? No way.

Where Will Donna Kelce be sitting

The favorite is in front of Taylor Swift, but I've really only seen her next to Taylor on the broadcasts, so I think we can pick up an easy win here with being on either side of Swift. This is at +160, and I really like the value here.

Broadcast mention Taylor Swift was an Eagles fan

+550 yes. I have to imagine they will show her and mention how she is conflicted and so is Jason Kelce. It makes for an interesting conversation piece. Though this does feel like it could be a loser because the broadcasts haven't talked about her as much. If you like this one, there is also a +700 to have a Swift picture in Eagles gear. They could load up a childhood image of her and cash two of these bets.

National Anthem Time (Words sung only)

The National Anthem is not a song I believe that you should make your own. Still, every year the singers add notes and do stuff that make it annoying to watch. The time is set at 120.5 seconds. I'd love to take the under, but the over is probably the right choice given that Jon Batiste is a jazz singer and this will be his biggest stage ever. I'm going to take a shot on the over at even money.

USA Today Ad Meter No. 1 Commercial

I like the odds on Bud Light for this one at +800. They've already shown Shane Gillis and Post Malone in a few ads and I think they keep that rolling. There has been a lot of buzz on social media around this already, so I think this is good value.

Broadcast - How many times will birthday be said?

I have to assume they will acknowledge that it is Saquon Barkley's birthday. That's one automatically. If he scores a touchdown, they also are likely to mention it. That puts us over 1.5. If the Eagles win someone will mention it as well, but hopefully it is before the final whistle - a postgame interview doesn't count.

How many times will Donna Kelce be shown?

If we assume that she is sitting next to Swift, we are likely to get her on the television more than once. I think one is the floor for this bet and I like the over for 1.5 times she will be on tv.

There are so many more we can cover, but this is a good amount. Remember, specifically with these bets, we aren't placing anything more than lunch money on really any of them. They are not very easy to handicap and should be more fun than anything. Enjoy it!

