Friday Fun Parlay For All 10 NBA Games

Friday Fun Parlay

We were able to capture a win in yesterday's NBA play, and the NHL season has been a complete disaster to this point, so I'm going back to the NBA again tonight. This time, we are going to do something that is almost guaranteed to lose. Don't stop reading, hear me out. I do this on Twitter/X regularly where every Friday, I put a play out for each NBA game and throw it in a parlay. I put no more than $10 on the bet, and in fairness, I've only come within one or two legs of hitting one of these all-time. However, as I've told followers, the goal isn't necessarily to win the bet, it is to share my plays/leans/thoughts, and hopefully encourage people to bet them separately (if you do that, you're likely to make money - at least based on my past history). For today, I'm going to share my thought on a play for each game in the NBA Friday Slate. Buckle up.

Raptors vs. Celtics: Jaylen Brown over 28.5 points

Brown has been excellent this season for the Celtics in a time when they need him most. For the casual fan, you probably expected the Celtics to struggle significantly without Jayson Tatum. Keep in mind, though, that Brown was the Finals MVP and is easily a 1B if you consider Tatum to be a 1B. This year he is averaging 29.7 points per game, scored 30 against the Raptors in his only game against them, and is averaging 29.3 points per game at home. He also is shooting 23 field goals per game at home this season. That's insane volume. To make it a bit more enticing, he is averaging 31.5 per game in January and taking 26 shots per game. In full transparency, he did have a 50 piece against the Clippers, so that boosts things, but he has shot at least 24 shots in all four January games.

76ers vs. Magic: Under 226.5

I'm not going to spend as much time on every game as I did the Brown game. In this one, the Magic play a slower pace, the 76ers should have Embiid, and their pace typically won't be as fast as without him. Additionally, the Magic do have the ability to guard each of the key pieces for the 76ers, and they like playing defense. I'm more worried that this goes to overtime than anything.

Pelicans vs. Wizards: Bilal Coulibaly over 12.5 points

Trae Young is not going to play (or at least isn't expected to play). CJ McCollumn and Corey Kispert are gone, which means a lot of Wizards should see extra minutes. I think Coulibaly will get a few extra and see 30 or more. He has been playing well lately, but is not the most consistent player. He has scored 13+ in 6 of his last 9 games. His scoring average is 11.1 at home, and the Pelicans aren't exactly known for defense. The total on this game has also gone from 239 to 242 so there are plenty of points to be scored.

Clippers vs. Nets: Clippers -4.5

Normally, I'd tell you I hate the Clippers and that the Nets are at least surprisingly competitive, but this does feel like a winnable game and the Clippers definitely have more talent. James Harden should have a grudge against the Nets. If Kawhi Leonard plays, this will be an easy win. I don't normally like teams traveling across country for games, but the Nets were just in New York for a game on the 7th and lost. I expect them to win this one, and the spread just feels too short.

Thunder vs. Grizzlies: Jaren Jackson Jr. over 1.5 blocks

SGA. Out. Chet. Out. Hartenstein. Out. Caruso. Questionable. The Thunder seem like they have no one available. Honestly, though, that might not matter for the game. Jalen Williams probably can beat them, considering the Grizzlies have an equally long injury report. But, for this, focus on just one guy. Jaren Jackson Jr. He doesn't have the best track record against them with this number - getting 2+ blocks in just 7 of 17 games, but five of those have come at home. He's home tonight, and I expect him to get 2 blocks at least. If you're worried, play him for higher juice at 1+ blocks.

Hawks vs. Nuggets: Under 234.5

Both teams are missing a lot of guys, first game back from a long road trip for the Nuggets, first game on the road for the Hawks. I don't expect either team to have the legs for offense.

Knicks vs. Suns: Suns Moneyline

Teams tend to struggle when they go on the road. The Knicks are bad on the road, and actually playing their worst basketball of the year. They are 7-9 on the road, and have lost four of their last five games. The Suns have been surprisingly good and are 12-5 at home this year. The Suns are playing better basketball and the Knicks are on their first road game of a trip. I'll take the Suns here. To be clear this is a true lean and I wouldn't bet this separately.

Kings vs. Warriors: Steph Curry under 29.5 points

I know, why bet the best shooter of all time under anything? My reason is pretty simple, Steph is old, the Warriors will likely win this game, and should do it without Steph going nuts or needing to even play too much. The Kings are very bad. Steph has actually shot worse at home than on the road this year as well. To add to it, Steph has only scored 30+ against the Kings twice in his last 10 games against them.

Rockets vs. Trail Blazers: Rockets -6.5

I don't love this number, but the Rockets just lost to this team at home in their last game. Portland has been better than expected this year, especially considering the gambling issues with their (former?) coach. However, I do think the Rockets come out and establish themselves as the better team after letting the Trail Blazers get one from them last game. They also let Denji Avida kill them so… don't expect that to happen again.

Bucks vs. Lakers: Lakers -3.5

The Bucks stink. The Lakers were better when LeBron wasn't on the court, but Austin Reaves also was out there having a career year. Luka and Giannis cancel each other out, but I think the remainder of the role players give the Lakers the edge. Again, this is much closer to a lean and one I wouldn't play separately.

This bet, for $10 is +61167, so as you can imagine, is unlikely to hit. However, sports betting should be fun, so let's have a little bit here and who knows. Crazier things have happened, and I'll gladly take $6,126.75. (Side note: Jarren Jackson Jr. needed to be added as 2+ blocks because DraftKings wouldn't let me bet it at over 1.5 blocks.)