FOX Sports College Basketball Crown Super 6 Contest Launches Ahead Of New Postseason Tournament

The field for the first-ever College Basketball Crown is set.

Sixteen teams from Division 1 men’s college basketball will compete in a new postseason tournament, starting on March 31 through April 6. The first three rounds will be seen on FS1, and the final will be seen on FOX.

Arizona State, Boise State, Butler, Cincinnati, Colorado, DePaul, Georgetown, George Washington, Nebraska, Oregon State, Tulane, UCF, USC, Utah, Villanova and Washington State will all compete. The games will take place at the T-Mobile Arena and MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

College basketball fans will be able to have a chance to cash in with predictions for the tournament. Fans can sign up for free to play FOX Sports’ College Basketball Crown Super 6.

The contest runs from now until 11:59 p.m. ET on April 6. Fans playing the game can predict the correct answers to six questions for chances at weekly cash prizes. The predictor needs to finish in the top six to win a prize.

A competitor would have to predict team and player performances, compete against other fans on FOX Sports and climb the leaderboard for a shot at the top prize. First prize includes $3,000. Second place will yield the competitor $1,000. The third-place winner gets $500, fourth gets $250, fifth gets $150 and sixth wins $100.

FOX Sports college basketball writers John Fanta and Michael Cohen offered their own predictions last week.

The first-round matchups begin March 31 at 3 p.m. ET with Utah taking on Butler. Other games that day include George Washington vs. Boise State, Nebraska vs. Arizona State and Georgetown vs. Washington State.

April 1 games begin at 3 p.m. ET as well, starting with DePaul vs. Cincinnati. The other games include Oklahoma State vs. UCF, Colorado vs. Villanova and Tulane vs. USC.