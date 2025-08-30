Florida State Was Brutal Last Year, It Will Continue For Week 1

Alabama vs. Florida State, 3:30 ET

We didn't need to wait long to grab our first victory for the College Football season, but I will say, we got a bit lucky. Last week, I had a play on the Kansas State vs. Iowa State game in Dublin. In the game the teams were very boring for the first two quarters before the offenses got going a little bit. That's not really the big surprise, it was more that we were able to hang onto the under after the offenses did get rolling. Today we look for another win as Alabama takes on Florida State.

Alabama, more than almost anyone, should probably be familiar with turnover and needing to adjust to players leaving. That doesn't mean they are the best at it, but they constantly are retooling because of players coming in with the transfer portal, players leaving for the draft, or just plain leaving the school. The Crimson Tide didn't make the College Football Playoff last year and it was a bit of a down year for Alabama. They finished the season 9-4, and lost three games before their Bowl Game. They dropped a game to Vanderbilt, a week after a very impressive and emotional win over Georgia. Then they dropped another game at Tennessee. The game against the Volunteers was a bit more understandable. Perhaps most egregious was Oklahoma, where they looked overmatched, losing 24-3. They also dropped the Bowl Game to Michigan. They have a new quarterback under center today, and he will be protected by arguably the best offensive line in the country. They have great receivers, and both of those things should make the aforementioned quarterback, Ty Simpson, have an easier adjustment.

Florida State is looking for a bounce back season. In 2023, they were undefeated and then ended up not being allowed to even compete for the National Championship. That is mostly because they lost both of their starting quarterbacks, and apparently, the committee didn't want a third-string quarterback playing for the title. I'm really not sure what the reason was. Basically, the team ended up in a Bowl game, and everyone sat out in protest. In 2024, the team had a truly embarrassing season. They ended up going 2-10 with wins only over Cal and Charleston Southern. The schedule does not favor them to make a huge improvement this year, but head coach, Mike Norvell, made a ton of changes. Their offensive line and wide receivers can't be much worse than last year, so we can expect an improvement there. Florida State's defense should be improved as well with the addition of Tony White from Nebraska, and a good linebacker crew.

This will be a fun game overall, and I think we probably see quite a few moments of explosion from the offense. The total is a bit high at 50.5, but I lean toward the over instead of the under. I think most of that comes from Alabama though and I will back them on the spread as a result. They should be able to capture a big win to start their season. I'm not convinced that Florida State will instantly be able to turn it around. Back Alabama -13.5.