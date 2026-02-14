Florida And Kentucky Has The Makings Of An Offensive Showcase

Kentucky vs. Florida, 3:00 ET

College Basketball has been a bit of a roller coaster this season for me. I started extremely high winning a bunch in a row. Then I started going 1-1 or alternating wins and losses. Then I had a dip. After that, I had an increase in wins, and lately, I've struggled - mostly because I can't get a game with Kansas correct. Still, there are opportunities to make money, and I've been doing a good job overall of that this College Basketball season. We have a tough matchup between Kentucky and Florida, and I have a look I think will cash.

It hasn't been smooth sailing for either of the teams this year, but that doesn't mean it has been all bad either. Kentucky has been fine and climbed back into the top-25 standings. They are ranked 25th, but it is still something. They come into today's game with a 17-7 record, and they are 8-3 in SEC play. I always look at the losses a team takes, where they happen, and by how much. Some are more explainable than others. The first loss was against Louisville on the road. The second was to Michigan State on a neutral court. We know both of those teams are talented. They fell against North Carolina, but it was a three-point game. They followed that up with their worst loss of the year, losing to Gonzaga by 35 points. The remaining three losses were against Alabama by 15, at home to Missouri by five, and then on the road against Vanderbilt by 25. They have beaten some good teams as well, winning over Arkansas and Tennessee in their past three games, and also beating St. John's and Tennessee at Tennessee earlier in the season.

Florida won the National Championship last year, and now they are trying to find their footing for a title defense. They are still a good team, but they entered the year with probably unrealistic expectations given their finish from last year. It wasn't just that, they lost a good portion of the players that carried them to that title. Things change and it makes it difficult to maintain success. The Gators are 18-6 overall, and 9-2 in SEC games. They opened the year with a loss to the best team in the country, Arizona. Then they also suffered losses against TCU, Duke, UConn, Missouri, and Auburn. The difference in their losses and those from Kentucky is that they have all been relatively close games. None of their losses has been by more than 9 points. In fact, Florida has lost all six games by a combined 26 points. Kentucky has two losses by 25 or more points.

If we are looking at the teams lately, Florida has been murdering opponents. They have won their past four games by 47, 23, 19, and 20. Today's spread is a high -11.5, but I suppose you really can't blame the books for hanging that number given how well the teams have played. To me, this game is going to continue seeing that offensive firepower from Florida. I think Kentucky's only option will be to play with a fast pace to keep up with them. I don't love a side for this as I think Kentucky can keep up with Florida, but I'll be willing to back the over 152.5 and hope this is a shootout.