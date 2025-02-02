Flag Football Bets Cash Just Like Other Bets

AFC vs. NFC, 3:00 ET

All-Star Games get a lot of hype from every league, but it seems a bit strange that they get as much attention as they do. The baseball game usually is a bit boring and there are too many breaks in the Home Run Derby. The NBA has a ton of controversy already around the players who made it and those who didn't. The game itself is very boring, and the dunk contest doesn't feature anyone that people really care about. The Pro Bowl though, has made something much different. Instead of playing a game that no one cares about, they do a series of competitions which are actually fun to watch. There are still a few too many breaks for me, but it is fun. We can also make it even more fun by betting on it. For me, I'm focusing on the best part, the flag football contest.

Breaking down the rosters is important - the first part of that would be the AFC. They have easily the best quarterback in the contest with Joe Burrow under center. Does it matter in a flag football contest? Of course, this person is still trying to get his teammates the ball in space, and no one was better at this last season that Joe Burrow. His mix of running backs is equally impressive with Joe Mixon, who he has familiarity with being on the same team, Jonathan Taylor, one of the best running backs in the game, and James Cook, who has been explosive this season. Now to the receivers, Ja'Marr Chase is the only name you really need to know because he has a connection with Burrow. The two play on the same team and Chase is easily Burrow's favorite target. Nico Collins has been a reliable option for the Texans and should be a good secondary receiver in this one for Burrow and whoever comes in to replace him. Brock Bowers is the tight end and I really think he could provide good blocking and a safety option for Burrow. While the offense is impressive, I really like the defense as well. They have some of the best players in the game - I know that sounds obvious with this being an All Star game, but a lot of guys opt-out of playing. I love the cornerbacks for the AFC and the secondary in general.

The NFC seems like they are sending their second options more than their first. I get that the Eagles have a running back, receiver, and potentially quarterback that would be great in a flag football setting, but they are playing in the Super Bowl. So we have Jared Goff, Sam Darnold, and Baker Mayfield as the quarterback options. Mayfield is probably my favorite of the three options. Jahmyr Gibbs is one player I think that could be very elusive in this game and make some noise. Josh Jacobs is good but I don't think he will elude a lot of the opposition. The receiving options for the NFC have been really good this year with Justin Jefferson likely to find some space in this one. We also have Malik Nabers and Mike Evans. If the ball gets near the endzone, Evans will be a great option. Their offense should be good, but I think the AFC is better. I also think the defense of the NFC is not quite as good.

This should be a pretty fun matchup actually. I like the players on both sides, but I do think the talent on the side of the AFC is substantially better. I think there is potential that the defense of the AFC is going to stop the NFC much more than the chances the other way around. I'm not sure how long a guy like Burrow will play, but I do think he will position them to win the game. I'll take the AFC for some reasonable amount considering this is just the Pro Bowl, an exhibition.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on X/Twitter: @futureprez2024