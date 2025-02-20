First Period Look For Tonight's Major Hockey Game

Canada vs. United States, 7:20 ET

If you haven't watched the 4 Nations Face-Off, you've been missing great hockey and some entertaining fights. This, I believe, is the first time they've done something like this and we had Finland, Sweden, Canada, and the United States battling each other for bragging rights. There are a lot of hyperbole flying around at the moment, such as is this bigger than the Stanley Cup? The reality is that it isn't bigger than the Stanley Cup, but players do certainly care. Consider the fact that last week when Canada and America played, there were three fights in the first nine seconds of the game.

Canada isn't really happy with America at the moment, and the reasons are mostly political. I don't like discussing politics with sports as I prefer this to be an escape from all of that crap. But, essentially, the game started with the National Anthem being sung and the Canadians booing it. That disrespect certainly didn't sit well with players and that, among other things, resulted in some brawls to start the game. Canada comes into this game having won two of their three matches with the only loss coming against America. They haven't looked all that amazing in this tournament though as they had to win in overtime against Sweden, and they allowed three goals to Finland in their last game. Canada was in control for the majority of that game though, getting three goals in the first period and one in the other two. So they never trailed. However, they did allow three goals to Finland in that final period. There could be a lot of revenge on the minds of the neighbors to the north in this one. In the loss to America, there was a lot of talk about Sydney Crosby and him not playing very well. He is 37, but still has gas in the tank and I'd be surprised if he goes out without a bang.

The United States has one advantage they didn't have in the first matchup against Canada in the first game. Now, they are at home. They are in Boston, in TD Garden. If you aren't familiar with Boston fans, they tend to make things difficult on opponents. There are a lot of home crowds that can say that, but Boston is certainly a tough place to play and with all of the hype and knowing a trophy is on the line tonight, expect it to be a raucous crowd. America also went 2-1 in the tournament, but I won't fault them all that much for their loss to Sweden. They fell in their last game, and perhaps this is an excuse, but they also weren't exactly worried about winning. They already had their spot secured so the goal was to be healthy for this game. The problem is, the team is banged up. Their defensive players are hurting, specifically Charlie McAvoy missing this game. He had five hits in the last game which were as many as all other defensive players combined. Expect this one to probably start with another fight, and at the center of that you'll probably see the Tkachuk brothers swinging away.

If I am betting on the side of this game, I'll probably take Canada. I think they have the better roster, and they have the revenge angle on their side. It is hard for me to bet against the United States, but I also like money. Lucky for me, I won't put myself in that position. I'm going to bet on the first period to see over 1.5 goals at -105. Both teams are going to look for hot starts. I know it is a championship so extra pressure and defense, but I think both teams are going to play well. I also lean toward Canada to be winning after one period at -110. A tie would result in a push. Other than that, I'll sit back, and enjoy the show. You should too.

