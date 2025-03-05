First Half Look For Maryland Vs Michigan

Maryland vs Michigan, 6:30 ET

Well, it was certainly a trap game for me and I walked us right into it. Auburn was a small favorite on the road and I really didn't understand why they were a small favorite. They ended up losing the game outright. I won't say that the lost to a terrible opponent as Texas A&M is pretty good, but this was certainly the worst loss that Auburn has taken this season. Now, after another 1-1 night, I try to return for some wins as Maryland takes on Michigan in a Big 10 showdown.

Maryland is having a really good season with a 22-7 record, but they are a little disappointing in their conference with a 12-6 record. That record still places them in forth place so it isn't completely brutal or anything, but I do think they can do better against Big 10 teams that just aren't great. Maryland is playing well lately, with four wins in their past five games. They are also 9-2 over their past 11 games. For the season, they have lost to Purdue, Washington, Oregon, Northwestern, and Ohio State all on the road. Their most recent loss was a home game last week against Michigan State. that's the six losses in conference play. It is concerning that they seem to struggle to win the games on the road, despite never really being blown out in any of them. They did beat Illinois, Indiana, Nebraska, and Penn State on the road, but almost all of those games were close as well. Here is the margin of victory for Maryland in all Big 10 road games: -5, -6, -4, -2, +21, +1, -3, +8, +2. Aside from that game against Illinois, every game has been within 10 points.

Michigan turned their program around significantly in just one season. Perhaps Juwan Howard isn't a great coach, maybe they just had a tough season last year, or maybe the experience from last year got them into this situation. Whatever the case may be, the Wolverines are one of the better teams in the nation and are currently sitting at 17th in the rankings. They sport a 22-7 record, and are just one game back of Michigan State for the #1 spot in the Big 10 standings with a 14-4 conference record. They are coming off of a truly embarrassing game where they lost by 20 at home to Illinois. I am not trying to knock the Fighting Illini, they were ranked at one point and apparently had a really bad virus go through the team, but you can't lose by 20 to them on your home floor. Their other losses have come against Michigan State, again at home, and Purdue and Minnesota in road games. The Purdue one was another ugly loss, but the Minnesota loss was just by three points in overtime.

This game should be a win for Michigan. I do like Maryland, and if they were on a neutral court, I'd probably take them. However, at home, after the loss they just suffered, I think Michigan comes out here with a plan in place and wins the game. The best angle would be to play the first half if you're not sold on the situation of Michigan winning this one against arguably a better team. I'm going to take Michigan in the first half of this one -125 on the moneyline. I think they get right, but maybe Maryland can pull out a road win here. I kind of doubt it though.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on X/Twitter: @futureprez2024