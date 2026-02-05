First Game Back After Long Road Trip Is Typically A Great Fade Spot

76ers vs. Lakers, 10:00 ET

I really don't like to play many NBA games this close to the trade deadline. We've already seen a flurry of moves - some surprising, and others that are rather pedestrian. The Wizards got Anthony Davis, the Celtics have Nikola Vucevic, the Clippers and Cavs exchanged James Harden and Darrius Garland, Jaren Jackson Jr. is on the Jazz, and the Hawks traded away Kristaps Porzingis. At the time of this piece, the biggest names, Ja Morant and Giannis Antetkumnpo, are both staying with their respective teams. Still, despite that trades, I mentioned in my last article that this was a bad spot for the Lakers and I think the 76ers could win this one.

The 76ers are almost comical with what they've been through over the past decade. At one point they had Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid leading the team. They were young and a rising duo that were expected to carry Philadelphia to the promised land. They have added a bunch of pieces to try and find the right combination, which is what you should do when you have a centerpiece like Embiid. There is no question now that moving on from Simmons made sense. Tyrese Maxey is clearly a better point guard, and definitely a better scorer. They at one point have had Tobias Harris, Jimmy Butler, and James Harden, and none of them could work out. In fairness, a lot of that has to do with Embiid being injured. That's a lot of star power and very little success. Now, they have Paul George, and after a disaster of a first season with them, he is suspended for 25 games for drug violations. Only the 76ers… Yesterday, Philadelphia traded away Jared McCain, arguably the best rookie from last year before he got injured. Did they sell too soon? They seem to have hit on VJ Edgecombe from this year, so maybe it won't be noticed, but on the surface it is an odd trade.

The Lakers haven't really made any moves. They seem to want to be content with what they have, or maybe it is the family drama around the team that is preventing them from doing anything. I think the funniest thing they could've done would've been to trade Deandre Ayton, Rui Hacimaura, and some picks for Anthony Davis. As I'm writing this piece, the Lakers traded Gabe Vincent for Luke Kenard - which is probably a lesson on why you don't really do NBA or any trade deadline picks until closer to the tipoff time. I'm not going to spend a ton of time discussing the team, I just wrote about them on Tuesday, and not much has changed other than Austin Reaves coming back. He played 21 minutes and had 14 points, but eight of them came from the free throw line.

I lost my spread bet on the Nets the other day, but I did win on the team total over. They were at 106.5 and got to 109. While it still resulted in a loss overall, it wasn't nearly as bad as just taking the spread. So, why am I going against the Lakers after they just took some of my money? This is a bad situational spot for them. They left Brooklyn Tuesday night, probably were off yesterday after a late flight. They came home to their families after a long road trip (read players have weak legs - watch Creed II or Rocky if you need an explanation), and now have a home game. The 76ers, on the other hand, have been playing well, and have been on the West Coast anyway. Joel Embiid should be in the game for them, too. This is the third game in four nights, and fourth game in six days which isn't ideal. I think it is more likely for the 76ers to be ready for this than the Lakers, though. This is also a revenge game as the Lakers beat them in their first meeting 112-108. Give me the 76ers +4.5. I think they could win outright as well.