First Five Play As Diamondbacks Look To Sweep Yankees

Diamondbacks vs. Yankees, 7:05 ET

I'm not going to dwell on it, but this has been the worst start to a baseball season that I've had in… well… ever. I've lost each of my past four plays and I'm going to have to dig myself out of the grave. I'm going back to the series that I started this losing streak with. Just two days ago I took the Diamondback to win through five innings, but they were losing after five and then won the game. I'm going back again and seeing if I can get it right this time as the Diamondbacks take on the Yankees.

The Diamondbacks should be one of the better teams in the National League. The problem is that they exist in the same space as the Padres and the Dodgers, two teams who also are likely to be among the best in the league. After splitting their opening season series against the Cubs, they have traveled into New York and already secured themselves of a series victory as they've won the first two games and now look for a sweep. Their offense has been doing rather well with 32 runs over their past five games. Again, I know this is the beginning of the season, but still a five-game stretch at any point in the year is at least worth looking into for current form. They also get the benefit of Merrill Kelly on the hill today - a guy we've relied on for a few years now. Kelly has already made one start for the year and he was very good in it. He went 5.1 innings, allowed just three hits, and one earned run. He did issue four walks while striking out just one hitter. He did only throw 85 pitches which isn't a ton even for his first outing of the year. Kelly has been awesome against the Yankees in his career, holding them to 16 hits in 89 at-bats.

The Yankees made a bunch of noise in their first three games because the ball was flying off of their bats. I'm not going to spend a ridiculous amount of time talking about the torpedo bats again. However, the Yankees are one of those teams that everyone loves to hate and gets all the attention regardless of what they do. Losing Juan Soto over the summer certainly hurt their lineup, but through five games they seem fine. Aaron Judge looks like a monster, as usual, with four homers, 11 RBIs, and a .368 batting average. They still have been pretty good over the past two games in terms of offense - scoring eight runs in the two games against the Diamondbacks. Their pitching hasn't really been crisp right now. Carlos Carrasco his toeing the rubber today for the Yankees and his first appearance in pinstripes did not go well. He allowed three earned runs in two innings on five hits. I'm not sure if he will be a starter or a reliever for the season, but probably a swing man. He has been pretty good against the Diamondbacks with just 15 hits allowed in 67 at-bats.

If we look at the lineups, I have to give the edge to the Yankees, but it is closer than we'd expect. I think it is pretty clear that the better pitcher is on the Diamondbacks side, though. I think I'm going to try the side again, but once again through five innings. I do think the Yankees can be at least slowed down, if not neutralized, by Kelly. Back the Diamondbacks through five innings at -120.

