First Five Look In Game 2 Of Mets Vs Dodgers

Mets vs. Dodgers, 4:08 ET

With such a long baseball season, it can sometimes be hard to realize just how quickly the playoffs go. We get 162 games for the season, and the first two rounds are eight games total - at most. The Championship Series, which we are in now, brings us to a seven-game series. With the long season, games don't feel so important so now that every game, inning, and pitch has extra intensity, it makes for must-see television. The Dodgers took the opening game of this series and are looking to grab the second one against the Mets.

There is exactly one Wild Card team remaining in the playoffs at the moment and it is the Mets. Four months ago, the Mets being in the playoffs felt like a completely false hope. Since the middle of June, they've been one of the best teams in baseball. They fought their way into the playoffs with one of the more memorable games of the season against the Braves. Then they took down the Brewers in the opening round of the playoffs - they had two win two games on the road, including the decisive third game. In the Divisional round, the made light work of a Phillies team that looked like one of the best of the year. Now they are facing the other "best of the year" as the Dodgers host them for a seven-game set. In the opener, the Mets pitching fell flat, and the offense got very little going. They didn't even get a hit until the fifth inning, and they never had a runner reach third base safely yesterday. Today they are starting Sean Manaea, who put together one of the better seasons for the Mets. He went 12-6 with a 3.47 ERA and a 1.08 WHIP as a starter this season. In the Postseason, he has made two starts. The first one was a five-inning, two-run performance, and although it was good, the Mets did lose that game. His most recent start was great, though. He went seven innings and allowed just one earned run on three hits and struck out six hitters. He did have a start against the Dodgers in Los Angeles earlier in the season - he went five innings, allowed four hits, and two earned runs.

The Dodgers came into the playoffs with most people - including me - writing them off because I didn't think they had enough pitching to navigate the postseason arms that they would face. There was never a question about the hitting on the team - they have Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts in the lineup, so the concern never has really been there. The thing is, the pitching for the Dodgers has been tremendous right now. They have tied the mark for the most consecutive scoreless innings at 33 and if they go through the first inning without allowing a run, they will set the postseason record. Jack Flaherty, the starter they acquired from Detroit at the trade deadline pitched a gem yesterday. Today they are likely to go with a bullpen game as they really only have two arms in the rotation that they can trust right now. Perhaps they go with Walker Buehler, but the way the bullpen is pitching, they should push them as far as they can take them. Buehler, if he does get the start, is the last Dodgers pitcher to allow a run.

Today is a big game for both teams - if the Dodgers win they are in a commanding spot and have to be a heavy favorite to win the series. If the Mets win, they even up the series and make it a new one as they head back to New York. It seems a bit strange, but Manaea might actually be the worse pitcher with how well the Dodgers are pitching right now. But, keep in mind Manaea has thrown the ball very well so far in the playoffs. I can't assume the Dodgers will once again shut out the Mets unfortunately. I think we are likely to see under 4.5 runs through five innings though. I'm going to back that in this one.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on X/Twitter: @futureprez2024