Fever And Liberty Should Showcase Offensive Prowess

Fever vs. Liberty, 7:30 ET

Now this is what I'm talking about! The WNBA is finally, kind of, getting out of their own way today. After many missed opportunities, they saw that today is one of the few days of the year where literally no competitive activity is taking place for any of the big four sports (MLB, NBA, NHL, and NFL), and they decided to schedule a bunch of games. This is a smart decision by a league that has been full of very dumb decisions and poor choices. With that being said, let's get down to business and get a victory in this Fever vs. Liberty game.

The Fever are a bit of a mess this season and it isn't just a team chemistry thing. Last year, it seemed like the team was struggling to adjust to having Caitlin Clark added to the squad. Over the course of the year, though, as Clark did her thing and got her team involved, they improved and made a run to the playoffs. This year, they loaded up on talent, added a new coach, and, supposedly, were going to be championship contenders. I don't see the same connection that I once did with the team. Kelsey Mitchell looks great, and Aliyah Boston is probably having her best year, but even their connection with Clark seems off. Clark has been in a shooting slump almost the whole season, and she has been injured for multiple games. She just reaggregated the injury on her groin yesterday, and likely will be out for this one. If you think I'm talking about Clark too much, you're probably right. However, she is the hub for the offense. At her best, she really isn't launching logo threes - she is a distributor first. She finds more outlet passes to layups than anyone in the league and is very good at getting her teammates involved. It just doesn't feel like it is happening as much this season even when she is on the court (she is still averaging 8.8 assists, but also has 5.1 turnovers per game).

The Liberty are a different side of the league. They are reigning champions and are once again expected to be in the fight for another title. The team still is led by Breanna Stewart, and they have Sabrina Ionescu, but not having Jonquel Jones for a portion of this year has made things more difficult. Stewart is still playing at a high level, averaging 19.5 points per game, and she is doing it rather efficiently (if you ignore the 21% she shoots from deep on three attempts per game). Ionescu is carrying her load at 18.8 points per game, but she is wildly inefficient. There are some games where she misses seven or eight threes, and overall she is only shooting 38% from the floor. The team upgraded their point guard by adding Natasha Cloud to the team in the offseason. Cloud is bringing solid defense and leading the team in assists, making this roster, when healthy, easily one of the best two starting lineups in the WNBA. They haven't really been blowing teams out this season, or even lately. Over their last three wins, they have been by ten, nine, and seven points. Their losses have both been by nine.

The big advantage Liberty do have is rest. They are playing for the first time since the 13th, while this will be the third game in four nights for the Fever. It wasn't like the Fever blew out the Sun last night and they could rest their players. They were in a bit of a dog fight against each other. It is almost certain to me that Clark will miss this game as well. This will be the third time that the teams have faced each other this season, with the series split. The Liberty won by just two in the first game - one I bet heavily on and was hooked. The next one, the Fever won by 14. I think without question, the Liberty win here, but I'm not sure they do it by 10 points. The Fever have only had one other situation like this on the season where they played a three in four, with back-to-back. It was against the Wings, who are terrible on defense, but the game still had 170 points. Both teams play with good pace and can put the ball in the basket regardless of who is playing. Back the over 163.5 in this one.