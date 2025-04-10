If Feltner Avoids Yelich, Rockies Have A Good Chance

Brewers vs. Rockies, 3:10 ET

It was another bad day for me on the diamond and now I am starting to get annoyed. Not frustrated yet, just annoyed. Again, looking at my record it is rough to start the year, but I'm going to give myself a bit of grace. For example, the Rockies, who play in this game, are 2-9 for the season, if they finish the year 100-62, who cares? Additionally, because it is such a small sample size, the numbers pop out a bit more. Most people wouldn't notice the record change in an 11-game stretch during the middle of the year. Let's see if I can turn this season around starting here with the Brewers and Rockies.

The Brewers are a team that I backed to win the NL Central and it is probably a little early to start talking about the playoffs, but I'll do it anyway. Last season, the Brewers were expected to take a step back. They had traded away their closer the previous season, they traded away their ace in the offseason, and then lost someone considered one of the best managers in baseball. They went out and basically won the division wire-to-wire. This year the team is just 7-5, but I still think they are a tem that has the potential to be a factor in October. They have consistent hitting, and they seem to get the most out of their pitching staff. Speaking of, today, they send a young arm to the mound whom they just acquired. Quinn Priester, former Pirate, former Red Sox player, makes his debut for the Brewers today. He was a guy that rose through the minors fairly quickly, but it seems like teams have given up a bit on this former first round draft pick. I actually have met Quinn and know his mother - he is a good kid and hard worker, so the Brewers may have gotten a steal. Priester certainly struggled last year in his starts for Pittsburgh, but he also had some flashes of brilliance as well. He hasn't pitched at Coors Field, but the biggest concern I see is that he isn't really a ground ball pitcher.

I've said this about the Rockies for the three or four years I've been doing this with Outkick: never bet the Rockies on the road, but it is occasionally acceptable to bet them when they are at home. Colorado is a franchise that I feel like should be so much better than it actually is. The team is seemingly willing to spend money, they are in an area that people seem to enjoy, and the idea of hitting 81 of your games in a park that improves your numbers should stand out to most hitters. Sure, conversely, pitchers don't want to play there, but focus on ground ball pitchers and strikeout pitchers through the draft. I'm not the GM, what do I know? But, I do think I might be able to produce the same or better results than whatever they have going on right now. Today they put Ryan Feltner on the hill. Feltner has made two starts already and allowed two earned runs in each of them. As you probably would expect, he had a higher ERA at home last season than on the road, but his day starts were significantly better than his night outings. That is not a trend that can be stated over his career, so perhaps it was a one-time fluke. Brewers hitters haven't seen a ton of Feltner, but Christian Yelich has been good against him, going 4-for-9 with two doubles.

There are a few plays in this game that stand out to me - Yelich props, the total, even the side for the full game and the first five. I'm not in a great spot to be putting out a ton of plays, so I'll share my best bet in this one with you. That is the Rockies through five innings. Feltner is not bad - sure he can be tagged for a few runs, but I kind of expect some nerves out of Priester as well and think the Rockies can take this one through five innings. I also like the Rockies over 2.5 runs through five innings. If you're playing daily fantasy or want a prop take Yelich for a homer or 2+ hits.

