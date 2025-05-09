Fedde Will Feed Our Bankroll Tonight

Cardinals vs. Nationals, 6:45 ET

My baseball season hasn't gone quite the way that I would like it to. However, that doesn't mean we can't get some progress. The best thing about the baseball season is that there are so many games and there are games every day. We always have a chance to win and get on a winning streak. When it does start, I hope I can ride the streak as long as possible. This hasn't been a bad week, pretty much average, losing juice. The Cardinals are taking on the Nationals today and we can get a win here.

The Cardinals are one of those teams that I think could make a run this season. The team is 19-19 for the year, and I think they have, and show, a lot of room for improvement. St. Louis is hitting rather well this season. The Cardinals are hitting .260 for the season and they have scored 174 runs. They aren't super home run dependent either, which is a good sign for them. The pitching staff is where they might need to see some improvement. The team has a 4.08 ERA and a 1.26 WHIP for the year. They have Erick Fedde taking the mound today. He is 2-3 for the season with a 4.78 ERA and a 1.46 WHIP. Fedde is one of those right-handers who has been at least an innings eater. He has actually been great this year outside of two starts. He has allowed 20 earned runs this season over seven games. 13 of those runs have come in two starts. Fedde should be used to the park as he spent a number of years with the Nationals. Washington hitters should not be too used to Fedde as he has faced them just 30 times and held them to only four hits.

The Nationals are not a team that I think can make a run this season. They will be buried at the bottom of the NL East for the remainder of this season and probably most of the next few seasons. There is certainly talent on this club, but it will take a bit of time to develop. Who knows, maybe they can have it all come together and get some successful runs like the Orioles had the past two years. The Nationals are still trading away and building for the future at the current moment which makes it hard to win now. They send out Mitchell Parker to the mound today. Parker has been great for the Nationals on the home rubber with a 3-0 record and 2.49 home ERA. Overall, he is 3-2 with a 3.48 ERA and a 1.21 WHIP. In fact his first three starts at home this season he threw 20.1 innings and allowed just one earned run. His past two starts have been rough one at home against the Mets where he allowed six earned runs in five innings, and one on the road against the Reds where he allowed five earned in four innings. Cardinals hitters are just 3-for-23 against him.

Maybe I'm putting a bit too much stock into how he is playing right now, but I don't really like the way Parker has looked the past two games. He doesn't allow a ton of homers, but the Cardinals aren't mashing the ball. They are putting together runs by hitting successfully. The Cardinals are also playing good baseball right now. Give me the birds in this one.

