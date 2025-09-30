The NBA Does Something Cool: FanDuel, Amazon Partnering To Give Viewers Betting Features

In a rare smart move by the NBA, it's doubling down on its relationship with sports betting this season. Amazon Prime Video is partnering with FanDuel to allow fans to connect their FanDuel accounts to track their wagers during Prime's broadcasting of NBA games. Plus, there will be an "OddsView" screen displaying live betting odds, probabilities, game props, and more.

As we tip off this long-term relationship with the NBA, we’re excited to launch a best-in-class bet tracking experience with FanDuel, as well as a wide-ranging suite of broadcast innovations to enhance Prime Video’s comprehensive NBA offerings. — Jay Marine, head of Prime Video U.S. and global sports and advertising,

Now, some might say this is a "bad look" for a league plagued by recent betting scandals, including former Toronto Raptors forward Jontay Porter being banned for life for his involvement in a prop betting scheme, as well as current investigations into NBA players Terry Rozier and Malik Beasley for similar infractions.

But I'm not one of those people. First of all, you can't put the genie back in the bottle. The U.S. government isn't going to make sports betting illegal again. People might as well get used to it instead of b*tching because it's here to stay. I'm not saying you have to cook up an SGP, but don't try to ruin someone's good time.

Furthermore, in the NBA's defense, this is the best way to keep fans watching their games, which usually turn into blowouts, even in the playoffs, thanks to the 3-point era we are living in. I mean, the only reason to watch a game with a 25+ point margin is if you're sweating a bet on the total, or a game or player prop. So, why not lean into that?

This season will be the first of an 11-year deal between the NBA and Amazon called "NBA on Prime". Granted, Amazon has been the place to watch the NFL's Thursday Night Football since 2022, but it is still establishing itself in the live sports broadcasting space. Amazon should shake things up to separate itself from its competitors, and in my opinion, this is a good bet.

_____________________________

Follow me on X (or Twitter, whatever) @Geoffery-Clark, and check out my OutKick Bets Podcast for more betting content and random rants. Track my NFL 2025-26 bets here.